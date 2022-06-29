EY Announces Appnovation’s Arnold Leung  as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Finalist

Vancouver, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation’s CEO and Founder, Arnold Leung, has been recognized by EY Canada as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2022 Pacific program. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is a prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs with regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

Leung was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges based on criteria that included entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

“I’m honored to be recognized amongst so many inspiring leaders in Canada’s entrepreneurial community,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and founder of Appnovation. “I also attribute this recognition to Appnovation’s skilled employees and their award winning work - all of which is part of our success story.”

The independent panel of judges will select seven regional winners who will be announced in July. The winners will then move forward to compete at the national awards celebration in November, where Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 winner will be revealed.

Now in its 28th year in Canada, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program supports, connects and enables entrepreneurs across Canada as they turn their ideas into powerful businesses that deliver national and global impact. The program works k to help businesses grow, scale and overcome ever-evolving challenges, while building an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for all.

Learn more about The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program and see this year’s finalists here.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital partner that combines bold ambition with practical action to create customer-first digital solutions. We build purposeful digital solutions that deliver real impact today and serve as strong foundations for future growth.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

