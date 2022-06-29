New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coriolis Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW

Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2024



A mass flow meter is a device that is used to measure the mass flow rate of a fluid or vapor/gas, travelling along a tube. Coriolis meters are designed to use the inertia produced by the flow of a gas or liquid through an oscillating tube, causing the tube to twist in line with the mass flow rate. Given the high accuracy and reliability offered, Coriolis flowmeters are emerging as a chosen flow measurement technology. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coriolis Meters is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Coriolis Meters, accounting for an estimated 23.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$606.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.



Global market for Coriolis meters continues to make strong gains globally, driven primarily by the rapidly rising demand for energy across the world and the subsequent increase in planned energy projects being established in various regions, especially in emerging nations. In particular investments into oil & gas projects have been increasingly in developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Middle east, as governments look to address the escalating demand for energy, thus providing favorable outlook for Coriolis meters market. Oil & gas industry uses Coriolis meters for measuring mass flow of fluids. With production of natural and shale gas production rising constantly and investments into deep water projects increasing, the market for Coriolis meters is poised for growth. With energy demand rising, the market for Coriolis flowmeters is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. However, high cost involved in installation and calibration of Coriolis meters are the major impediments to adoption of the meters.



The United States represents a promising regional market for Coriolis meters due mainly to the discovery of vast reserves of shale gas and the subsequent rise in demand for the meters in the industry. The shale gas discoveries are also positively impacting the chemical and petrochemicals segments, thus spurring demand for Coriolis meters in the market. In Latin America, rising investments in oil & gas projects and adoption of innovation technology in the oil & gas industry are contributing to high growth in Coriolis meters market.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

ABB

AW-Lake Company

Azbil Corporation

Brooks Instrument

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Liquid Controls LLC

Malema Engineering Corp.

Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Coriolis Meters

Coriolis Meters Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Rise in Global Energy Needs and Ensuing Demand for Coriolis

Meters Shapes Market Growth

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion ToE) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040)

Coriolis Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

AW-Lake Company (USA)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Brooks Instrument (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Liquid Controls LLC (USA)

Malema Engineering Corp. (USA)

Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for

Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications

Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis

Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries

Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis

Meters

Global Oil & Gas Upstream CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for Wellhead Flow

Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters: Total

Number of Wells Drilled (In Thousands) for the Years 2016-

2020

Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand

for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters

Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields Scheduled to

Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil Production Bodes

Well: Global Deepwater Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per

Day) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global Investment Growth (in %) by Supply Segment: 2019

Oil & Gas Industry?s Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines

Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters

Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume

Applications

Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis

Flowmeters Market

Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the

Years 2015 through 2018

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years

2010 through 2019

Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of

Oil and Gas

Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications

Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in

Offshore Pipelines

High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application

Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector

Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify Demand for

Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows: Global Natural

Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meters) by Country for 2018

Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement

Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications:

Advantages and Disadvantages

Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow

Measurements

Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with

Entrained Gas

Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate

Flow Measurements Drives Growth

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters

Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis

Meters with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis

Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid

Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth



