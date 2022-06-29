Synaptics’ Triple Combo™ Wireless System-on-Chip Wins “2022 Best of Sensors” Award; FlexSense™ 4-in-1 Sensor Fusion Processor is Finalist

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced that its SYN4381 Triple Combo—the industry’s first Matter-compliant SoC with integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth® 5.2, and 802.15.4/Thread—won the “2022 Best of Sensors” Award for Connectivity. The award was presented last night at Sensors Converge in a ceremony that honors the best technologies in the large and growing ecosystem. Synaptics’ FlexSense 4-in-1 sensor fusion processor was also recognized as a Finalist in the “Best of Sensors” Awards’ for wearables.



Launched earlier this year, the Synaptics Triple Combo is the first SoC to combine: Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax with extended 6 GHz operation), Bluetooth 5.2 (BT 5.2) with BLE Audio and High Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM), and IEEE 802.15.4—with built-in support for the Thread protocol and Matter application layer. Integral to Synaptics’ mission of engineering exceptional experiences, the Triple Combo—and its supporting SynFiTM software—simplify product development and reduce time to market. Together they accelerate the transition to seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity between devices across heterogeneous Internet of Things (IoT) networks, regardless of platform, OEM, or brand.

Sensors Converge: Visit Synaptics at Booth #1032

Learn more about Triple Combo and FlexSense, as well as the latest innovations in ultra-low-power, small-form-factor, cost-effective ML at the edge on our DBM10L SoC (DSP + neural network engine).

Special Tech Session: “Introducing the FlexSense Smart Sensor Processors for the IoT,” by Mahesh Srinivasan, VP, Smart Sensing and Display at Synaptics, at the Live Theater on Wednesday, June 29th, from 10:25 to 10:40 am.

“We are honored and excited to win a Best of Sensors Award and have the work and innovation that went into developing the Triple Combo recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Alex Chou, senior VP and GM of Synaptics’ Wireless Connectivity Division. “By enabling the rapid development of scalable and interoperable wireless connectivity solutions for the IoT we are fulfilling our mission to make devices easier to design, connect, deploy, secure, and use—even as they proliferate across a diverse array of exciting applications with different connectivity requirements.”

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics at Questex, the show organizer, said, “Again this year the innovation in the sensors industry and ecosystem did not disappoint with new, innovative ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industries best innovations, and in that light, we congratulate Synaptics, Alex Chou, and the entire team on being named Winner: Best of Sensors.”

As with all the award submissions, Synaptics’ Triple Combo and FlexSense were judged based on their value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems they solve or issues they address, as well as the uniqueness of their design. The judges for the Best of Sensors awards were Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates, Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, Matt Hamblen, Fierce Electronics, Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox, Leonard Lee, neXt Curve, and Mary Ann Maher, SoftMEMS.

Award winners were announced on June 28 at Sensors Converge, an event co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Availability:

Both Triple Combo (Winner: Best of Sensors—Connectivity) and FlexSense (Finalist: Best of Sensors—Wearables) are sampling now; the EVK for FlexSense is available upon request.

For more information, visit Synaptics on the show floor at Booth #1032 or contact your local Synaptics sales representative.

