Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022

Oslo, 29 June 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Adevinta ASA was held today. The meeting was conducted as a virtual meeting.

All agenda items were approved.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on www.adevinta.com (http://www.adevinta.com).

The Board of Directors is hereby comprised of the following persons:

Orla Noonan (Chairperson of the Board); Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez (Director elected by the General Meeting); Peter Brooks-Johnson (Director elected by the General Meeting); Sophie Javary (Director elected by the General Meeting); Julia Jaekel (Director elected by the General Meeting); Michael Nilles (Director elected by the General Meeting); Kristin Skogen Lund (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); Aleksander Rosinski (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); Marie Oh Huber (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); Mark Solomons (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); and Dipan Patel (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

- End -



