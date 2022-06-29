George Jon Partners With Reveal-Brainspace to Deliver Professional Service Offerings to Global Customer Base

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Jon, the global pioneer in eDiscovery platforms, processes and performance, announced today a new partnership to deliver professional and consulting services to Reveal clients worldwide. The strategic union is unique in the industry, making Reveal, the market leader in AI/ML-powered eDiscovery and investigation software, the first provider to give their user base access to a third-party service expert, augmenting the company’s sterling commitment to customer satisfaction by enabling deep integration and perpetual platform cohesion.



“We are thrilled to work with an industry powerhouse like Reveal to help their users optimize platform management at scale,” says George Nedwick, founder of George Jon. “Reveal provides an amazing, industry-defining product. We enhance their software with 17 years of industry-specific R&D and real-world experience that supercharges daily operations, delivering on-demand services and 24/7 oversight.”

George Jon specializes in managing the “Customer Journey” across the entire eDiscovery stack, providing turnkey platform services for optimized performance and outcomes.

“George Jon’s industry-leading technology, management and support services will add significant value to our customers’ daily workflow and operational efficiency,” said Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. “Our expert technologists, data scientists, developers and engineers will work hand-in-hand with the George Jon team as we continue to expand the deployment of our AI-powered platform globally.”

To learn more about George Jon and its eDiscovery performance solutions, visit www.georgejon.com. For more about Reveal-Brainspace and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com .

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About George Jon

George Jon is an eDiscovery platform, product, and process specialist, delivering performant, scalable, fault tolerant environments to global corporations, leading law firms, government agencies, and independent resellers/hosting companies. We quickly and strategically implement large-scale eDiscovery platforms, troubleshoot and perfect existing systems, and provide unprecedented 24/7 core services to ensure maximum performance and uptime. Employing a modular framework that has been tested and perfected over fifteen years of R&D, environments can be customized to individual client needs, budgets, and requirements (storage, compute, application availability, tiering). The best practices developed by George Jon have become the standard for global eDiscovery systems, driving productivity, profits, and peace of mind throughout the industry.