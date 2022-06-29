Primarius Unveils Custom Design Environment, Circuit Simulation and Design Enablement Solutions at DAC

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primarius Technologies will unveil its flexible and scalable design environment for custom memory and analog/mixed-signal IC design and new circuit simulation and design enablement solutions during the Design Automation Conference (DAC) July 11-13 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.



Demonstrations will feature Primarius’ NanoDesigner™, a full custom design platform; SDEP™, an innovative spec-driven modeling automation platform; PCellLab™, a PDK parameterized cell library development platform; NanoCell™, a standard cell library characterization solution; and 9812AC, the first commercial AC dynamic noise measurement system.



Other demonstrations will highlight products such as an all-in-one semiconductor parameter analyzer FS-Pro™, and a portfolio of solutions for SPICE model, process design kit (PDK) and standard cell library verification including ME-Pro™, PQLab™ and LibWiz™.

New Additions to Primarius Product Portfolio

Primarius is committed to delivering innovative data-driven design technology co-optimization (DTCO) EDA solutions powered by leading-edge SPICE/FastSPICE simulation technologies, shortening time to market and improving yield, power, performance and area of circuit designs at advanced process nodes.

Its DTCO solutions such as SDEP, PCellLab, NanoCell and FS-Pro reduce the iteration cycle from process technology development to IC design for models, PDKs and standard cell development products available from Primarius.

NanoDesigner provides an extendable and flexible design environment with schematic entry, layout editing and in-design physical verification that supports full-custom memory and analog/mixed-signal designs. It integrates with NanoSpice, Primarius’ circuit simulator series that offer the full spectrum of circuit simulation capabilities including high-performance parallel SPICE to an adaptive dual-simulation engine FastSPICE. Both offer more accurate and faster results than traditional SPICE and FastSPICE. NanoDesigner’s expanded capabilities cover mixed-signal verification, aging, EM/IR, random telegraph noise (RTN) and high Sigma yield analysis.



PCellLab, a user-friendly automated standard Pcell library development tool, pairs with PQLab, a PDK-quality verification platform, to form a complete solution for PCell generation and verification.



Primarius’ new NanoCell, a solution used for standard cell library characterization, and LibWiz, a user-friendly GUI to qualify libraries, combine for a standard cell library characterization and qualification solution.



And finally, 9812AC is the first commercial low-frequency dynamic noise measurement system. It has superior capabilities and versatility for measuring low-frequency noise characteristics of semiconductor devices over a wide range of bias voltage and excitation frequencies.

More Products in the Primarius Portfolio

SDEP, an innovative model development platform designed to tackle advanced SPICE modeling challenges, provides a system to retain and receive device modeling expertise and build automated flows for different process platforms and applications with intelligent target-oriented algorithms. It has a built-in parallel SPICE simulation engine for fast performance and includes rich data analysis and validation utilities, powerful parameter control and optimization functions and flow automation features.

FS-Pro is an all-in-one parametric analyzer used with semiconductor device DC/AC, reliability and statistical measurement solutions.

At 2022 Design Automation Conference

Primarius Technologies will exhibit at DAC Booth #1419 (First floor) Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

To arrange a meeting or demonstration of the Primarius Technologies product portfolio, send email to: contact@primarius-tech.com.

About Primarius

Primarius Technologies (688206.SH) is a global electronic design automation (EDA) company. It delivers the semiconductor industry’s leading design enablement technologies for advanced SPICE modeling, PDK generation and standard cell library characterizations, and a complete design technology co-optimization (DTCO)-enabled custom design flow for complex memory, analog and mixed-signal designs. Powered by leading-edge SPICE/FastSPICE simulation technologies, Primarius is committed to delivering innovative DTCO solutions. Its mission is to shorten time to market and improve yield, power, performance and area of circuit designs at advanced process nodes. Primarius’ unique data-driven EDA solutions are supported by a full range of semiconductor parametric testing systems and the industry’s golden low-frequency noise testing systems. Visit Primarius Technologies for more information.

NanoDesigner, PCellLab, PQLab, NanoCell, LibWiz and SDEP are trademark of Primarius Technologies. Primarius Technologies acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

