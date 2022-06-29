Interactive Projector to Reach a Valuation of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2032; Asia Pacific to Lead the Pack | Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an estimated CAGR of 19.8% during the projected period, the interactive projector market share is expected to reach US$ 20.9 billion by 2032, finds a recent report published by Fact.MR. The study finds that the rising demand reflects the adoption of interactive projector.



Sales of interactive projector are expected to rise significantly. In addition to this, sales of interactive projector are rising on account of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2026. Increasing sales of interactive projector is also projected to contribute to the growth of the interactive projector market share. Keeping in mind the unknowns surrounding COVID-19, the analyst constantly monitors and assesses the pandemic's direct and indirect effects on various end-use sectors. As a prominent market contributor, these insights are incorporated into the research.

An interactive projector is a high-tech image output device that allows users to interact with surfaces such as whiteboards, projection screens, and walls. It uses a camera to follow the user's motions and allows them to control the projection activity with a pen, mechanical stylus, or finger. Interactive projectors are frequently utilised in educational institutions and collaborative organisational environments to improve participants' real-time knowledge and allow the presenter to actively collaborate with the projected pictures.

They also have a number of benefits, including multi-touch collaboration, multi-user compatibility, and computer-free engagement. Manufacturers in the interactive projector market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for interactive projector. The worldwide sales of interactive projector are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for interactive projector more accessible to customers.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Interactive Projector Market?

The increased demand for interactive projectors to deliver presentations and communicate information to patients in the corporate and healthcare sectors is projected to boost the interactive projectors market growth. Furthermore, the demand for interactive projectors is growing as key players are employing interactive projectors to provide consumers with an immersive gaming experience. As a result, this is projected to boost the sales of interactive projectors during the forecast period.

For more intricate games, interactive projectors allow the gamer to modify the gaming scene and interact with the walls, floors, and tables. Various technical breakthroughs, including product integration with cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), are resulting in rising sales of interactive projectors. Other factors, such as advances in sensor technology and the introduction of favorable legislation to support digital learning solutions, as well as increased automation and digitization across the education sector, are likely to fuel the sales of interactive projectors even more.

Key Segments Covered in the Interactive Projector Industry Survey

By Product Type:



Ultra-Short Throw

Short throw Standard throw





By Application:



Education

Corporate Government





By Region:



North America

Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America





Competitive Landscape

BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation), Boxlight, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Digital Media Group, NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation), Optoma Technology, Inc. (Coretronic Corporation), Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., and Touchjet Inc. are some of the key players in the industry.

● Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300, Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12, and Mini EF11 streaming laser projectors were added to the Epson EpiqVision portfolio in October 2020. Built-in Android TV and bespoke Yamaha sound, paired with Epson's sophisticated laser-array projection technology, provide customers with an epic viewing experience for streaming and gaming content.

● LG will release the CineBeam PH30N projector with a 720p resolution in June 2020. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts 2 hours and is simple to set up.

● Canon released the Rayo S1 projector in January 2019, which allows business executives and consumers to reflect on their smartphones, project photographs, movies, and documents, as well as play audio files.

Key players in the Interactive Projector Market

Seiko Epson Corporation

BenQ Corporation

Touchjet Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Optoma Technology Inc.



Key Takeaways from Interactive Projector Market Study

The factors which are driving the growth of the market include significant advantages of interactive projectors over conventional projectors, increased adoption of interactive projectors in the education segment, and low cost of projectors compared to interactive whiteboards.

The growth is attributed to advantages offered by DLP projectors such as higher contrast ratio, images unaffected by dust due to sealed optics, and these projectors are more affordable than 3LCD projectors.

"Ultra-short throw projectors are expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 as a shorter throw projection would provide reduced shadows, limit the amount of light that hits a presenter's eyes, and can assist in installations where space is limited.

Seiko Epson Corp.s (Japan) popular EB-485Wi projector uses two interactive pens, which allows a teacher and a student – or two students – to write on the same screen at the same time.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the interactive projector market between 2022 and 2032. In North America, increasing government support to adopt technologies in the education segment, increasing adoption of interactive technologies in the education segment, and increasing penetration of interactive projectors in the corporate world drive the growth of the market in the USA and UK.





