Registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030, The Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Will Reach USD 11,490 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size accounted for USD 6,485 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,490 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



A cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat caused by incorrect electrical signals that govern the beats of the heart. The improper signaling pathway causes the heart to beat too rapidly, which is tachycardia, or too gradually, which is bradycardia, or inconsistently. To avoid Cardiac arrhythmia issues, some treatments may involve medicines, implanted devices, catheter treatments, or procedures to regulate or eradicate fast, slow, or erratic heartbeats. A heart-healthy lifestyle can assist in the prevention of heart disease and arrhythmias. In addition, the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices helps in analyzing or recording the electrical activity of heart. These devices aid in diagnosing the cause and kind of irregular heartbeats. These technologies, which include remote patient monitoring, assist in the continuous monitoring of patients with cardiovascular arrhythmia.

Continuous cardiac monitoring aids in the early detection and, as a result, successful intervention in patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias. The information gathered allows specialists to properly determine how an arrhythmia is causing the patient's symptoms. A proper diagnosis ensures that the most appropriate intervention is provided, leading to effective heart disease treatment. Because of the postponement or suspension of numerous inpatient and outpatient cardiac surgeries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. As a result, the frequency of arrhythmia individuals diagnosed has decreased dramatically. However, as more COVID-19-related cardiac disorders develop, the market for cardiac monitoring devices is projected to grow in the future.

Report Coverage:

Market Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Market Size 2021 USD 6,485 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 11,490 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.8% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Device, By Application, By End-user, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GE Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Biotronik, AliveCor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., iRhythm Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, Biotricity, and Welch Allyn-Hillrom Services, Inc.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Growth Aspects

Real-time cardiovascular disease monitoring has transformed patient care in hospitals, residential care, outpatient clinics, and outdoor impact patients. Individual patient monitoring systems combined with diagnostic technology have enabled professionals to make more precise medical decisions. This has improved overall therapy efficacy while also reducing patient suffering due to late diagnosis. Furthermore, the network administrator has been able to efficiently respond to patient needs due to the integrated approach of telecommunication technologies, functional programming, and therapy. The rise of remote patient monitoring and broad Smartphone adoption has transformed the landscape of cardiac monitoring devices. Further to that, market competitors are competing on the basis of more sophisticated and interconnected cardiac arrhythmia monitoring equipment, which will fuel market expansion in the coming years.

Consumers could also have trouble triggering the recording while exhibiting symptoms, resulting in a partial recording of the event. These restrictions do not apply to independent event-activated recorders, which can encapsulate both asymptomatic and symptomatic arrhythmias. Furthermore, depending on the configuration, the device may trigger non-recordable events during specific symptomatic conditions. The key cardiac arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market growth driving element will be new modern technological breakthroughs allowing remote monitoring of heart rhythm in patients.

Holter Monitoring Equipment Expected to Dominate the Market

The market for Holter monitoring devices is likely to grow dramatically in the future years. Holter monitoring devices control the industry since they can be used to identify random complications in people over long periods of time. They also offer easier and faster surveillance, which provides improved adherence and treatment outcomes. The expanding numbers of people suffering from arrhythmias, as well as several advancements in the healthcare market, are propelling the segment's expansion. In addition, congenital cardiac defects, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and other types of cardiac disorders are frequent causes of irregular heartbeats. The rising prevalence of these fundamental illnesses will also contribute to segment expansion.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. The Asia-Pacific cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The expanding patients demographic, as well as technological advancements such as remote health care monitoring devices, are expected to fuel market demand. Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India are centers for investment opportunities due to quicker growth rates of diagnostics, medication, and research studies, increased quality of current monitoring technologies, an increasing number of partnerships, and healthcare modernization. In addition, expanding the availability of wearable and homecare arrhythmia monitoring devices will generate revenue in the regional market.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on devices, application, and end-user. Based on the devices, the market is divided into holter monitor, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor, event recorder, implantable cardiac monitor, mobile cardiac telemetry, and others. Based on the application, the market separated into bradycardia, tachycardia, premature contraction, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices industry are GE Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Biotronik, AliveCor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., iRhythm Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, Biotricity, and Welch Allyn-Hillrom Services, Inc.

