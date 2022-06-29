American Rare Earths Ltd Teams Up for Defense R&D: Rare Earths Processing

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR, OTCQB:ARRNF, FSE:1BHA) (the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Western Rare Earths, is the sole industry member of a consortium led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) that has been awarded research funding to develop scalable, bio-based separation and purification of Rare Earths elements. The team was awarded an initial $4M USD (A$5.576M) in Phase 1. An additional $9M USD (A$12.547M) may be added in follow-on phases, based on performance. Feedstocks from the La Paz Rare Earth Project and Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project, both 100% Company owned, have been provided to researchers.



The funding provides research support for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Environmental Microbes as a BioEngineering Resource (EMBER) program. EMBER has charged LLNL to lead the consortium in developing a biotechnology-based separation and purification strategy for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) from under-utilized domestic sources. The program aims to deliver multiple capabilities such as the separation of REE mixtures into individual elements.

Chris Gibbs, MD/CEO of American Rare Earths Limited, said, “We are honored to have our US technical and management team collaborate with the leading researchers on cutting-edge technologies. Rare Earths separation and purification would benefit from a new tech stack combined with traditional mineral processing approaches. A renewable, reusable, sustainable approach will meet fewer permitting hurdles.”

Consortium of Game Changers

The consortium is advancing the bio-based process using the REE-selective LanModulin protein, discovered by Prof. Joseph Cotruvo of Penn State University. The sustainable, renewable, reusable capabilities of LanModulin along with its simplicity of making high purity concentrations, could facilitate scaling the technology.

Collaborating institutions include Penn State University, Columbia University, Tufts University, The University of Kentucky, and Purdue University. The consortium draws on a wealth of rare earths experience in processing, separation, purification, and economic analysis. The EMBER project has provided the funding to activate world-class talent and labs as they seek to scale game changing technology.

Onshoring a Cleaner Supply Chain for National Security

DARPA outlined the EMBER program metrics to “enable new biomining methods for separation, purification, and conversion of REEs into manufacturing-ready forms. Microbes (and/or biomolecules) can be biologically engineered or adapted to bind, assimilate, and manipulate individual REEs.” “Resultant bioengineering approaches will be coupled to process engineering workflows to extract and purify REEs from domestic source materials. Demonstration of viable schemes will be supported by compelling techno-economic analyses and culminate in an aggressive, proof-of concept pilot-scale REE biomining operation.” 1

“REEs, which include the 15-element lanthanide group plus yttrium and scandium, are critical ingredients in many DoD systems: e.g., in permanent magnets for electric motors, high temperature ceramics, and lasers.” “Biomining is an alternative approach that utilizes microbes to recover metals (e.g., copper, gold) from source materials, often using redox processes to liberate the target metal from a mineral source.” 1

Unique Rare Earths Feedstocks

The Company’s projects are host to unique REE bearing mineral deposits that are exceptionally large, accessible at the surface, simple in mineralization, with high value magnet REEs (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) exceeding 24% of total REE content, and all 14 of the naturally occurring lanthanides present.

