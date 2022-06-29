Stambaugh Ness Welcomes William Long as Senior Consultant

YORK, Pa., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of William (Bill) Long, PE, LEED AP, FSMPS, as Senior Consultant within the firm's Strategic Growth Advisory Services group. In his role, Bill will work closely with the Director of Strategic Growth Advisory, Scott Butcher, to deliver business development and marketing strategy, fractional CMO services, and learning and development training to the architecture, engineering, and construction industries (AEC).

Prior to joining SN, Bill spent over 30 years in the AEC arena. A registered Professional Engineer and LEED Accredited Professional, Bill has served in the roles of Principal, Vice President, Project Executive, Director of Business Development, Project Manager, and Project Engineer. Additionally, Bill is an adjunct professor for the College of Engineering at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer Steven L. Hake states, "We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the firm. His decades of front-line work within the AEC industries will have a significant and positive impact on our ability to serve our clients nationally. As a well-known subject matter expert on project management and seller-doer, Bill's skills and talents are the perfect match for SN's strategic initiatives."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

