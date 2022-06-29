New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed Mobility Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286059/?utm_source=GNW





The global managed mobility services market is expected to grow from $15.40 billion in 2021 to $20.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.22%. The managed mobility services market is expected to reach $60.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.26%.



The managed mobility services market consists of sales of managed mobility services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the procurement, provisioning, and management of devices used by enterprise’ mobile and remote employees to ensure compliance with the enterprise environment.It includes IT and process and management services needed by companies to plan, order, procure, deploy, activate, manipulate and help more than a few mobility solutions, which include laptops, smartphones, tablets, PCs, and different wi-fi area pressure gadgets with permitting software/apps, systems and incorporated wi-fi/mobile connectivity required for connecting area people to the corporate environment.



Managed mobility services provider eases the burden of the corporate IT department by handling the management complexity of multiple device platforms.



The main types of managed mobility services include device management, application management, security management, and management & support.The device management refers to a software or solution used to manage the implementation, operation, and maintenance of a physical and/or virtual device.



These services are deployed in large enterprise and SMEs through on-premise and cloud infrastructure. They are used in IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, and other end use industries.



North America was the largest region in the managed mobility services market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the managed mobility services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Outsourcing non-core business activities are driving the growth of managed mobility services market.Outsourcing is a business process in which, companies hire parties outside the firm to carry out a service or create goods, which were traditionally performed in-house with the help company’s staff and employees.



Non-core business activities such as managed mobility services, staff augmentation, and others are considered to be peripheral or incidental activities, and core items are considered central to the company’s operations.Both larger and small companies outsource non-core business activities to increase in-house efficiencies, cut costs, focus on core competencies, and others.



According to the recent survey published in Magellan Solutions, more than 85% of American companies outsource non-core business activities to Indian companies. Thus, an increase in outsourcing of non-core business activities is expected to boost the managed mobility market during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the managed mobility services market.Managed mobility services companies are increasingly adopting advanced and innovative technological tools to better manage the services with increased efficiency and lower costs.



For instance, in November 2021, AMI Strategies, the Livonia-based provider of technology expense and mobility management services, launched its proprietary mobility management platform mobilityNOW and made it available in the ServiceNow store. AMI’s mobilityNOW app will allow enterprises to extend and enhance their existing ServiceNow investment with the ability to automate and manage the full lifecycle of their mobile and IoT devices from procurement/fulfillment to break/fix to decommissioning of mobile assets.



In December 2020, Techstep ASA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optidev AB, acquired eConnectivity CC AB, a Sweden-based provider of managed mobility services for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Techstep’s managed mobility services position through the addition of advisory capabilities from Optidev AB.



The countries covered in the managed mobility services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________