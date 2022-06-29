Region’s Fastest-Growing Company Now Recognized as a Top Place to Work

Covington, Kentucky, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Enquirer Media Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Gravity Diagnostics, recently recognized as the fastest-growing company in Greater Cincinnati, is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory focusing on diagnostic innovation with a passion for helping to encourage customers to take charge of their individual healthcare journeys.

“The strong workplace culture we have here at Gravity is the reason for the continued growth we have experienced over the past few years. The successful evolution of our company falls squarely on the shoulders of our dedicated team and their belief in the potential we have for making a meaningful difference in the healthcare industry. Retention, innovation, and creativity are three huge motivators that we strive for here at Gravity,” said Karen Hargett, Vice President of Human Resources for Gravity Diagnostics.

“Throughout the challenges we’ve all faced these last few years, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for the organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their businesses.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area,” said Tony Remington, CEO and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics. “The goal at Gravity has always been to make sure every employee knows they are valued and their hard work does not go unnoticed. You can feel the energy and enthusiasm for the critical services we provide each day throughout our company.”

About Gravity Diagnostics



Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states. We provide innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, pharmacogenetics, infectious and upper respiratory diseases, hematology, and COVID-19. We serve customers from universities and public health organizations to small, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. Visit gravitydiagnostics.com for additional information.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

