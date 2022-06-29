Navigate360 & 911Cellular Partner to Provide Schools with an Alyssa's Law-Compliant Panic Alert & Emergency Management Solution

RICHFIELD, OH, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360 announced a partnership with 911Cellular to provide schools with a direct, immediate and silent way to alert school officials and law enforcement to incidents of safety concern. The collaboration brings together Navigate360’s robust Emergency Management Suite (EMS) with 911Cellular’s silent panic system, recognized as the #1 most trusted provider in the nation.

Bolstered by layers of protection — from silent panic alert devices such as wearable or physical wall-mounted panic buttons to computer and smartwatch panic buttons with locked screen activation and a mobile safety app — this technology is compliant with Alyssa’s Law.

Named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Alyssa’s Law is designed to prevent tragedies by improving emergency communications between schools and law enforcement. The law, passed in the states of Florida and New Jersey, is gaining momentum for a national law as silent panic alarms are vital for any school looking to mitigate emergencies. This is especially important as school violence continues to rise nationwide: Including the tragic May 2022 incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the U.S. has experienced 27 school shootings so far this year.

“There is no more important mission than keeping our children, educators and staff safe on school campuses. Time equals life, and the ability to readily access tools that immediately – and silently – report safety concerns is critical in reducing emergency response times,” said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. “From the recent signing of House Bill 1421 by Governor DeSantis in Florida – which will go into effect this Friday, July 1 – to executive orders given by the governors of Tennessee, Iowa and other states to enhance K-12 safety, all communities must come together to focus on solving this complex issue.”

Added 911Cellular founder and CEO Chad Salahshour, "I built 911Cellular to transform the landscape of emergency communications for the better. School safety is paramount – partnering with Navigate360 as an extension of our mission to provide the highest quality technology and support with emergency communications software shows how solution providers can work better together on behalf of the communities we serve.”

With this fully integrated and comprehensive solution, school districts have a proactive tool to safeguard the lives of all persons on their campuses. Navigate360 and 911Celluar solutions will help close the communication gaps and reporting pathways between schools and first responders, including law enforcement.

The Navigate360 and 911Cellular Panic Alert System includes multiple layers of protection as well as these added benefits:

The ability to quickly inform the entire school community & district central office security staff of a life-threatening situation

Alert notifications can be initiated by anyone & do not require a person to speak during the emergency; this includes a mobile safety app and computer and smartwatch panic buttons with lock screen activation

No additional infrastructure is needed for wearable or wall-mounted panic alarms (such as Bluetooth beacon or RFID)

Multiple calls are eliminated because the entire school community, including law enforcement, are aware of the reported alert

Location capabilities down to the floor and room number are possible through National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-tested location technology; no additional hardware required

