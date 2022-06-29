Discount Dumpster Using Dumpster Rentals in Atlanta to Plant Trees

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discount Dumpster has recently formed a partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), committed to helping preserve our national forests and parks. This partnership has many potential benefits for dumpster rental waste management in Atlanta, GA, and national forests in Georgia, like the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.

This is part of Discount Dumpster's mission to become a carbon-neutral company. Estimates show that up to 40 pounds of CO2 are released into the atmosphere for every pound of trash disposed of. Many people can produce up to 2.2 pounds of waste per day, which goes to local landfills. Due to this, Discount Dumpster pledges to plant one tree in an Atlanta-area National Park for every local Atlanta roll-off dumpster they rent.

Planting a tree for each dumpster rented does more than just combat CO2 emissions from waste. It helps offset emissions from hauling debris. Roll-off dumpster trucks can burn up to 20 gallons of diesel fuel every day, getting only eight miles to the gallon. Planting a single tree can help offset the effects of these emissions over time. For every footprint Discount Dumpster creates, they work to neutralize it.

"Nature is the lifeline of our world," said Preston Dunn, co-founder of Discount Dumpster. "Without it, we lose a key part of what makes living on this planet so special." These convictions are shared across the company, self-aware of the environmental footprints it leaves behind and actively seeks to curb the effects of this footprint.

To find the best dumpster rental price in the Atlanta area, request an instant quote or schedule a dumpster delivery, interested customers can contact Discount Dumpster on their website www.discountdumpsterco.com or by calling (404) 905-6007.

