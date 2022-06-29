Armored Things Wins Best Education Solution at 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , an AI-powered occupancy and space analytics platform provider, has been named Best AI-Based Solution for Education at the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards. The Armored Things platform was selected based on its combination of innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact.



Armored Things’ AI-powered software helps higher education and corporate facilities professionals understand the physical spaces they manage in entirely new ways. It surfaces powerful insights for decisions related to live experiences, utilization, space disputes, and maintenance. The platform leverages existing Wi-Fi, camera and RFID infrastructure to provide a complete picture of how/when people occupy spaces. No new sensors or hardware are required – enabling faster time to value, eliminating unnecessary costs. and minimizing underutilized spaces.

"There is no replacement for data when it comes to creating the modern student experience," said Armored Things customer Joel Reeves, Associate Vice Chancellor and CIO at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Armored Things also works with a number of other leading colleges and universities including University of Nebraska, University of Memphis, and Nova Southeastern University.

Now in its fifth year, the AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence across a range of AI- and machine learning-related categories, including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Business Intelligence, and industry-specific applications. This year’s program attracted nearly 3,000 nominations from all over the world. Some of the other winners include Adobe, ADP, Capgemini, Moody’s Analytics, and Qualcomm.

“We’re very pleased to have our occupancy analytics solution recognized at a time when campus administrators and Space Planning teams are being challenged like never before,” said Julie Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Armored Things. “With today’s focus on flexible spaces, sustainability, student experience and skyrocketing space premiums, campus leaders need to find new and better ways to optimize how spaces are used to help students live, learn, and collaborate.”

