The Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $12 Billion With The Growth In The Construction Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the unsaturated polyester resins market, growth in the construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the unsaturated polyester resins market. The construction industry is involved in maintaining and repairing structures and buildings and making new construction buildings. The growth in the building and construction industry drives the unsaturated polyester resins industry as they have properties such as rapid strength gain, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, high impact strength, and excellent compressive strength properties that are helpful in building and construction activities. For instance, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), a ministry of the Government of India concerned with the coverage and quality aspects of statistics released, in April-June 2021, the construction sector grew by 68.3% in India from April-June 2020. Therefore, growth in the construction industry is driving the unsaturated polyester resins market.



The global unsaturated polyester resins market size is expected to grow from $9.08 billion in 2021 to $9.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global unsaturated polyester resins market growth is expected to reach $12.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the unsaturated polyester resins market. Unsaturated polyester resins-based technologies are being used for repairing activities. End-users are adopting innovations to use better products in their operations. For instance, according to data by the defense research and development organization updated in 2021, a fast-setting and high-strength polymer concrete composite (PolyCC) technology was developed as the binder resin based on an unsaturated polyester resin system to repair runways. It offers compressive strength by providing three-dimensional cross-linking within two hours. This is an innovative technology that does not require water and is workable in hot as well as sub-zero temperature conditions.

Major players in the unsaturated polyester resins market are INEOS Group, UPC Technology Corporation, Ashland, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Interplastic Corporation, LERG SA, Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, Scott Bader Company Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K, Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG.

TBRC’s global unsaturated polyester resins market analysis is segmented by type into orthophthalic resins, isophthalic resins, dicyclopentadiene, others; by form into liquid form, powder form; by end-user into building and construction, automotive, marine, pipes, ducts and tanks, wind energy, electrical and electronics, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global unsaturated polyester resins industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

