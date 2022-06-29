Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Grows With Government Regulations To Reduce Noise Pollution As Per The Business Research Company's Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market, government regulations to reduce noise pollution are significantly driving the growth of the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market. Noise pollution refers to unwanted and long-term noise levels that lead to adverse effects on humans and other wildlife organisms. Noise pollution is hazardous to one's health and causes a variety of problems such as sleep disruption, hypertension, hearing loss, dementia, psychological dysfunctions, and disruptions to the cardiovascular and metabolic systems. Governments are working on policy planning and regulations globally to control noise pollution. To control and optimize noise pollution, advanced noise, vibration, and harshness testing products and services are required.

For instance, in July 2021, the National Planning Policy Framework was revised by the government of the UK. The National Planning Policy Framework has provisions on noise that demand the local planning policies' protection against noise and identify and protect existing tranquil environments from noise pollution. Therefore, government regulations to reduce noise pollution are contributing to the growth of the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market.

The global noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market share is expected to grow to $2.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market. Major companies operating in the NVH testing sector are focused on developing innovative products for noise, vibration, and harshness testing to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Bruel & Kjaer, a Denmark-based electronics company, launched version 2019.1 of the NVH Simulator. This NVH Simulator's new version will expand the electric and hybrid vehicle's modeling ability and other 200 improvements and enhancements. Using NVH Simulator 2019.1, the tonal harmonics in electric vehicle sound can be extracted from measurement and re-synthesized using the NVH Simulator software in real-time driver-in-the-loop simulations.

Major players in the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market are National Instruments Corporation, Siemens AG, Brüel & Kjær, IMC Test & Measurement GmbH, Signal.X Technologies LLC, GRAS Sound & Vibration, Prosig Ltd., Dewesoft d.o.o., Müller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme GmbH, ECON Technologies Co. Ltd., Erbessd Instruments, Honeywell International Inc, PCB Piezotronics, and Polytec GmbH.

TBRC’s global noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market growth analysis is segmented by type into hardware, software; by application into impact hammer testing and powertrain nvh testing, environmental noise measurement, pass-by noise testing, noise source mapping, sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing, building acoustics, mechanical vibration testing, product vibration testing; by end-user into automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, power generation, consumer electronics, construction, others.

North America was the largest region in the noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global noise, vibration & harshness testing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market analysis and forecasts covering over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

