Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Shell plc's capital as at June 28, 2022, consists of 7,363,284,479 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.

The figure 7,363,284,479 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1A.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

