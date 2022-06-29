CMO Allison Lewin is the Latest Addition to the Team at Chief Outsiders

WALNUT CREEK, CA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished Chief Marketing Officer Allison Lewin has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional CMOs to mid-market companies. Lewin -- a go-to-market expert known for strategic, visionary, and agile leadership – is available for immediate engagements with clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

A CPG-trained marketing expert with cross-functional management experience, Lewin propels share growth and member acquisition through award-winning campaigns and lead-nurturing initiatives.

Among Lewin’s noteworthy accomplishments: As SVP of Demand Creation at f’real Foods, she drove 100 percent of f’real’s revenue through a new unified cross-functional integrated planning process and go-to-market approach. Her efforts led to a campaign that attracted 750,000 followers and 13.5 million likes on TikTok and earned accolades as an International Creative Communications Awards winner.

Also, while serving as CMO at Boardwalk Frozen Treats, Lewin launched a line of Baskin-Robbins ice cream products in the grocery channel in a five-month timeframe – handling everything from consumer insights to product development, co-packer relationship, quality assurance, package design, and digital launch. These efforts gained immediate traction at retail, with 38 grocers picking up the product.

In addition to her experience in executive leadership for frozen treat companies, Lewin also has been a senior marketing leader at Walmart, 24 Hour Fitness, and Face Reality Skincare.

“With 25 years of experience spanning start-ups to multi-billion-dollar global companies, Allison successfully launches new products and refreshes brands as an agile and passionate change agent,” said Karen Hayward, managing partner, Chief Outsiders.

Lewin earned both an MBA in Marketing and a B.A. in Public Policy Studies from Duke University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

