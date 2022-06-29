Kvika banki hf.: Moody’s upgrades Kvika’s deposit ratings to Baa1; outlook remains stable

English Icelandic

Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) today announced that it has upgraded Kvika Banki hf.’s („Kvika“) long-term deposit ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. Moody's also affirmed Kvika’s long-term issuer ratings of Baa2, the Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Baa1(cr) long-term and P-2(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment. The outlook on the deposit and issuer ratings remains stable.

Attached is the announcement as released by Moody’s.

For further information please contach Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.

