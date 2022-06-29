French English

AMA CORPORATION PLC

SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING

Approval of accounts for year ended 31/12/2021

Second convening of the meeting for approval of remaining resolutions on 11 July 2022 at 9 am (Paris Time)

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”), pioneer in assisted reality solutions, editor and integrator of B2B software solutions for the smart workplace, announces that it held today its annual general meeting on first convening.

The general meeting held on June 29th approved the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 (1stressolution). However, the officers of the general meeting noted that not all votes or shareholder requests had been able to be casted in accordance with the rules applicable under English law.

Consequently, in order to allow as many shareholders as possible to vote at the general meeting and to give them additional time to become acquainted with the voting rules specific to English companies, the Company has decided, in accordance with applicable English law, to adjourn the general meeting after the approval of the annual accounts for 2021, which must necessarily take place before 30 June 2022, without the possibility of extension and to resubmit the other resolutions (2nd to 9th resolutions) to the vote of the shareholders.

Thus, a second general meeting has been scheduled for Monday, July 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET. In accordance with English law, votes on these resolutions must be submitted by July 7, 2022, 9:00 am CET.

The resolutions to be presented at the general meeting as well as the terms to vote, are available on the Company's website (www.amaxperteye.com/investors/) under the section "General Meeting". The Company encourages all shareholders wishing to vote at the general meeting to read it.

About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA allows experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform associated with video tools perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly seven years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases such as remote diagnostics, inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable companies and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximise uptime.

AMA is an international company with offices in France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States, Canada, and China (including Hong Kong). AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). For more information, visit www.amaxperteye.com

