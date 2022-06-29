WPUR Updates Green Tech Strategy

Dallas, Texas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today published a management update on the company’s efforts to address current economic conditions and to explore alternative growth strategies in the ongoing pursuit of the company’s mission.

WPUR is a development stage company that owns various assets with proprietary properties applicable to the delivery of clean water. The company is also working to develop and acquire clean electricity production and delivery technologies. WPUR’s mission is to improve overall global sustainability by finding profitable new efficiencies and new technologies to manage water supplies that reverse the growing global water scarcity and introduce new electricity production technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

As a development stage company, WPUR’s business strategy depends on access to investment capital. Prevailing economic conditions are not ideal at this time for accessing investment capital. Economic conditions are cyclical and accordingly, management remains optimistic that access to capital to invest in WPUR’s business strategy will improve.

In the meantime, WPUR is endeavoring to conserve capital and wait out the prevailing economic cycle, and WPUR is also exploring alternative growth strategies and capital resources.

WPUR plans to publish regular updates on the company’s alternative growth strategies and capital resources, in addition to updating the company’s webpage to include information on the company’s pursuit of alternative growth strategies and capital resources.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.