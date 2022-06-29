Associa Mexico Signs Financial Services Partnerships In Puerto Vallarta

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mexico, a leading provider of community management services based in Cabo San Lucas, is pleased to announce that the company has signed financial service agreements with two new community partners in Puerto Vallarta. These agreements represent Associa Mexico’s initial entry into the popular beach resort city’s robust condominium and managed community market. The company plans to solidify its initial foothold in Puerto Vallarta with financial management services and later offer a comprehensive range of homeowner association management services.

“These agreements are a tremendous step forward for Associa Mexico as they represent our initial entry into Puerto Vallarta,” said Jorge Macias, Associa Mexico branch president. “We are excited about the opportunity this market offers and plan to dramatically expand our presence with a full range of community management services.”

