The Global Glycolic Acid Market is expected to grow by $ 140.26 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the glycolic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from the cosmetics industry, surging demand from APAC and North America, and rising demand from the polyglycolic acid industry.

The glycolic acid market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glycolic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Household cleaners

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of new applications to manufacturing shampoo for companion animals as one of the prime reasons driving the glycolic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for blended products and peels and rising demand for biodegradable polymers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glycolic acid market covers the following areas:

• Glycolic acid market sizing

• Glycolic acid market forecast

• Glycolic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glycolic acid market vendors including Acuro Organics Ltd, Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kumar Industries, Kureha Corp., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., RXChemicals, Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, The Chemours Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the glycolic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

