Host a Smokin’ Fourth of July Celebration with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Dallas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Fourth of July, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving fans across the country the chance to celebrate America’s birthday in red, white, and barbecue style! ‘Cue up your Independence Day with the best Texas-style barbecue in the nation. Take the stress of being the grill master of your party and let us at Dickey’s take care of all things BBQ!

Whether you’re chillin’ poolside, headed to the lake, or watching fireworks from the comfort of your home, Dickey’s has you covered with juicy tender meats and southern savory sides. Choose from a variety of our BBQ menu items, sure to put you and your family in a good mood. Guests can ‘cue up their cart with a pack of summer barbecue classics for pickup or curbside delivery that are perfect for any Fourth of July festivities:

Family Pack – Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls.

– Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls. XL Pack – Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls.

– Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls. Wing pack – Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces.

– Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces. Big Yellow Box – Feeds 10-12 and includes 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 12 rolls, pickles and onions.

The world’s largest barbecue concept is also offering meats – competition-style brisket, finger-licking pulled pork, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, marinated BBQ chicken and turkey breast – by the pound on Fourth of July. Order ahead so you can conveniently share your favorite hickory pit-smoked meats with their crew.

“Barbecue is a staple for summertime gatherings, so Fourth of July is always a huge holiday for Dickey’s,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Last year, we saw record-breaking sales and sold more than 200,000 pork ribs over the holiday weekend! We can’t wait to be the go-to destination for barbecue lovers looking to host a smokin’ celebration this Independence Day.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

