The Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.81 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786745/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for SoCs due to their benefits, growth of fabless companies causing rise in demand from entire manufacturing value chain, and shortening the product life cycle.

The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• IT and telecommunication

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the risk of trade wars can adversely affect the demand for electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of autonomous vehicles and increase in 5G investments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market covers the following areas:

• System-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market sizing

• System-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market forecast

• System-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., AspenCore, Astronics Corp., Broadcom Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Cohu Inc., Intel Corp., Lorlin Test Systems Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., National Instruments Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tektronix Inc., Teradyne Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________