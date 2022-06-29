The Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market size is expected to reach $29.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Power, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289260/?utm_source=GNW

It is frequently used in a variety of industries, including electric vehicles and primary metals. Many industrial applications could get the benefits from the usage of a laser.



The term "laser" refers to the process of amplifying light by emitting radiation. An industrial laser is a mechanical device that uses molecules or atoms and stimulated emission to produce a clean beam of light from a medium of controlled form, size, and purity. Electronics, semiconductors, automotive, sheet metal processing, food & beverage, and medical industries have all used industrial laser systems.



Industrial lasers are high-energy light sources with a single wavelength. It is mechanical tools that emit a light beam with controlled purity, size, and shape using atoms, molecules, and stimulated emissions. There are three kinds of lasers used in the industries i.e., monochromatic, unidirectional, and coherent lasers. Fiber, diode, carbon dioxide, and solid-state lasers are some of the most regularly utilized industrial lasers. It includes a gain medium, energy source, and mirrors to amplify the protons, as well as a controller, filter, rotational device, and galvanometer.



The Industrial Lasers Systems Market has grown because of the increasing trend of automation in industries for high efficiency, better productivity, and accuracy. Because of the increased necessity of high precision laser systems for diverse applications on various materials, the market for laser systems is likely to grow rapidly. Additionally, the rise in demand for material processing in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, electronics, and construction is propelling the growth of the industrial laser systems market. In addition, the transition in the automobile industry toward electric vehicles is creating demand for industrial laser systems.



Due to country-wide lockdowns and delays in production and manufacturing of industrial lasers systems used in cutting, non-metal processing, welding, and other industries, the COVID 19 outbreak has hampered the growth of the industrial lasers systems market. Owing to the virus’s highly contagious nature, industries with labor-intensive operations, such as manufacturing units, are particularly hard hit in the current circumstances. As a result, the manufacturing industry as a whole, and individual industrial units, in particular, are badly impacted. Manufacturing is the backbone of every economy on the planet. COVID’s indirect and second-degree impacts, in addition to its direct impact, are having a greater impact on operations. For the manufacturing industry, these impacts and different aspects of labor, governance, capital, policy, and macroeconomics are examined.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand for material processing



The industrial lasers market is being driven by increased demand for material processing across a variety of applications, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, and construction. The growing use of laser systems for material processing, due to a variety of advantages such as increased flexibility, productivity, and efficiency, is expected to drive up demand for industrial laser sources in the market. The increase in demand for welding applications can be attributed to the growing number of automotive applications.



The use of lasers in additive manufacturing is moving the market forward



Because of the benefits of additive manufacturing, including customization, enhanced efficiency, and shorter Time-To-Market, laser producers are seeing increased profitability. Moreover, 3D printing is becoming more popular as the demand for high efficiency, waste reduction, customization, lower costs, and fewer errors grows. The use of 3D printing in machine tool components via selective laser melting and laser metal deposition would create demand for industrial lasers. The growing demand for process optimization is projected to fuel the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. The fiber laser has a high peak power and Nanosensor pulses, making engraving and marking more efficient. At quicker cutting rates, the fiber laser also produces smoother cut edges.



Market Restraining Factors



Emission of dangerous gases during melting process



One of the benefits of laser cutting is that it can cut a variety of materials. Simultaneously, the thermal cutting procedure causes the material to melt, resulting in produced gases and potentially toxic fumes, especially during the process of cutting plastic. As a result, for a safe working environment, a good, ventilation system is required. Because Laser-Generated Air Contaminants are emitted during the cutting or engraving process, laser beams are dangerous. Class 3B or 4 lasers are commonly associated with harmful emissions. When a laser beam interacts with various materials, chemical vapors, aerosols, or smoke can be emitted.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Macro processing and Micro processing. The Macro-processing segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Industrial Lasers Systems Market in 2021. This is due to the use of a macro-processing laser system in the computer-based generation of high-quality photographs. Metals, ceramics, and polymers are just a few of the delicate and complicated materials that can be marked.



Power Outlook



Based on Power, the market is segmented into More than 1.1 kW and Less than 1 kW. Less than 1kW segment garnered a significant revenue share in the Industrial Lasers Systems Market in 2021. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the rising utilization of this equipment in small and medium facilities. The operations under these facilities are smaller and require lesser power. In addition, with the lower availability of a high budget for increased power consumption, the employment of industrial lasers with lesser than 1kW power is increasing.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cutting, Welding, Non-metal processing, Additive manufacturing, and Others. The cutting segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Industrial Lasers Systems Market in 2021. The increased use cutting steel or other metals is causing it to grow at a faster rate. Steel materials are frequently exceedingly thick, necessitating high-powered cutting techniques. This means that CO2 lasers are typically used to cut them because it in addition can produce higher-power cuts than other lasers. As a result, the growing use of this equipment for heavy-duty cutting is boosting the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the Industrial Lasers Systems Market with largest revenue share in 2021. Fiber laser systems have been adopted in a variety of industries, including metal processing, machinery manufacture, medical, and defence. Additionally, in this region, low labour costs, low production costs, and high adoption of material processing applications drive the industrial laser systems market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG and IPG Photonics Corporation are the forerunners in the Industrial Lasers Systems Market. Companies such as LUMIBIRD, Jenoptik AG, NKT Photonics A/S are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Coherent, Inc., NKT Photonics A/S (NKT A/S), IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, LUMIBIRD, Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., CY Laser SRL, and TOPTICA Photonics AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Industrial Lasers Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: TRUMPF came into collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT, a developer of innovative laser beam sources and high-quality optical components and systems, based in Aachen. This collaboration aimed to work more closely in the field of Laser Material Deposition and fasten the transfer of the technology to industry. Under this collaboration, customers would gain an advantage from multiple years of application-specific process expertise and a one-of-a-kind combination of world-class laser system technology.



Mar-2021: TRUMPF entered into a partnership with NNAISENSE, a company that provides cutting-edge AI technology. This partnership aimed to create and execute a custom AI-powered system that would aid TRUMPF to deliver even more value to its customers.



Feb-2021: TRUMPF formed a partnership with LAYERTEC, a manufacturer of precision optics. This partnership aimed to strengthen the expertise they can both bring to the display industry and integrate technological leadership in the laser industry. This partnership would enhance autonomy and strengthen the market position of both companies.



Dec-2020: Coherent joined hands with II-VI, a leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components. This collaboration aimed to enable streamlined production services and faster process development for automotive laser welding applications. This acquisition would comprise high-strength alloy welding for automotive body-in-white applications and mass production copper welding for electrification applications.



Aug-2020: TRUMPF came into a partnership with Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (IPA), a company that develops and optimizes solutions for a wide range of different tasks in science and engineering. This partnership aimed to make the operation of neural networks interpretable, with new findings in this area expected to improve quality, save time and cut costs in sheet-metal processing. Under this partnership, the companies would increase their research activities in the field of explainable artificial intelligence or XAI.



Mar-2020: TRUMPF formed a partnership with Magod Laser, a laser-based manufacturing company located in India. This partnership aimed to promote 3D printing technology in the Indian subcontinent region.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2020: TRUMPF introduced Green Laser, additive manufacturing technology with enhanced automation and process speed. This product launch aimed to boost new applications by enabling 3D printing of precious metals and pure copper and display new solutions for three key industry trends: automation, speed, and new materials.



Jul-2020: IPG Photonics introduced new YLR-U series near-infrared 1 ?m fiber lasers. This product launch aimed to give outstanding performance in an ultra-compact form factor with a record power to volume ratio. The YLR-U series are high-performance industrial-grade kilowatt-class continuous wave (CW) ytterbium fiber lasers.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Jenoptik Laser took over 100 percent stake in SwissOptics AG and SwissOptics and BG Medical Applications from Berliner Glas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding. This acquisition aimed to enable Jenoptik to strengthen its global and strongly growing photonics business and substantially expand its attractive medical technology business over its strong semiconductor equipment business. Under this acquisition, Jenoptik would fasten its sustainable development process.



