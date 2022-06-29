SECU’s Kelli Holloway Honored with Young Professional Leadership Award by the AACUC

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President of Outreach Kelli Holloway received the 2022 Commitment to Change Leadership Professional of the Year Award by the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) during the organization’s inaugural Commitment to Change: Young Professional Leadership Awards ceremony. Holloway was one of six credit union professionals honored for their “Bold,” “Mindful,” and “Brave” leadership in helping eradicate racism throughout the credit union industry and advancing AACUC’s mission. The award was part of AACUC’s Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, which focuses on the 8th Cooperative Principle of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, advocating for financial inclusion, closing the racial wealth gap, and fostering community involvement.



Holloway was recognized for her efforts as a trailblazer for young professionals in leadership, having successfully co-led the AACUC Reality Fair for five years and for being a beacon of Black excellence making real change and impact. She currently serves as the vice chair of the Southern Regional Chapter of the African-American Credit Union Coalition and is a recipient of the 2020 Chairman’s Award for Advocacy.

“I feel extremely honored to be recognized as the 2022 AACUC Commitment to Change Leadership Professional of the Year. I would not be a ‘young leader’ without the opportunities afforded to me by SECU and AACUC,” said Holloway. “The culmination of hard work, especially to lift diversity, equity, and inclusion, is a marathon – it has become one of the most fulfilling journeys of my career. This recognition has motivated me beyond words, and I will continue to use my voice to elevate others through my actions.”

As the senior vice president of Outreach, Holloway oversees financial education, community involvement, and volunteer engagement efforts for SECU. For the past 13 years, Holloway has been influential in building SECU programs and initiatives to connect SECU employees to members and the community.

“Young professionals are the lifeline for AACUC and the leadership pipeline for our credit union industry,” said Renée Sattiewhite, president and CEO of AACUC. “Our inaugural honorees have done exceptional work embodying the principles of our Commitment to Change initiative and furthering diversity and inclusion in their spheres of influence. We are honored to recognize young people’s achievements and are confident this is just the beginning of their profound impact on our industry.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33703055-0ea4-4a57-accb-b720ab51dfc8