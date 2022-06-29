Proactive news headlines including Amazon, Adastra Holdings, Jushi Holdings, NioCorp Developments, Mindset Pharma and Mednow

New York , June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Amazon imposes temporary purchase limit on Plan B pills click here
- Tide goes out for fintech firms as valuations fall and headcounts dwindle click here
- Adastra Holdings CEO plots course to stay ahead of consumer cannabis trend in shareholder letter click here
- Predictmedix announces US$1.4M letter of intent for 80 Safe Entry Stations from KaTron Defence Space and Simulation Technologies click here
- Goldshore Resources reveals further high-grade gold intercepts at its Moss Lake property in Ontario click here
- American Resources says SPAC vehicle lands merger agreement with Royalty Management, plans Nasdaq listing click here
- Progressive Planet Solutions says its bestselling product Activated Barn Fresh is approved for use in Canadian organic production click here
- Western Magnesium hails output from Ohio commercial pilot plant as 'overwhelming success' click here
- NioCorp Developments files NI 43-101 technical report relating to 2022 feasibility study on its Nebraska critical minerals project click here
- Fabled Copper reveals promising surface field work results on its Bronson copper property in British Columbia click here
- Psyched Wellness says pilot production of its Amanita Muscaria product ‘Calm’ to start on July 7, 2022 click here
- Mindset Pharma develops new patent-pending technology to deliver next generation psychedelic medicines intranasally click here
- World Copper launches non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million click here
- Jushi Holdings debuts first line of concentrates using hydrocarbon extraction of fresh frozen cannabis flower click here
- Unigold aims for feasibility study, ESIA and approved exploitation concession licence for Candelones during Q3 this year click here
- Kodiak Copper unveils significant results from initial 2022 drilling at MPD copper-gold project in southern British Columbia click here
- Mednow subsidiary partners with non-profit company HepCURE to help eliminate hepatitis C in Canada by 2030 click here
- Copper Fox announces results of airborne geophysical survey of Sombrero Butte copper project click here
- CULT Food Science Corp announces investment in company advancing cell-based coffee alternative click here
- Clean Air Metals files Q1 2022 report showing total assets of $45.35 million click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com