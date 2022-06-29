Keep Canada Day Celebrations Safe – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to Canada Day is on and MADD Canada is asking all Canadians to do their part to keep roads, waterways and trails safe this long weekend by never driving impaired.



“No one ever thinks they will be affected by impaired driving. But it can happen in the blink of an eye, and when it does happen, it is devastating,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, whose brother D.J. was killed by an impaired driver in 2014. “As you plan your celebrations for this holiday long weekend, please make sure sober transportation is at the top of your list.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impaired driving crashes. These tragic outcomes can be prevented by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely.

“Impaired driving is not an accident, it’s a choice,” said Ms. Hancock. “Make the responsible choice and arrange for a sober ride if you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

