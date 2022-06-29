BRAD MOSES NAMED THE NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF WTVG (ABC) IN TOLEDO, OHIO





ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Brad Moses will become the General Manager of WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio, on July 25th.

Brad is a native of the Toledo area and is returning to his broadcast roots with this new role. He worked at WTVG from 1994 to 2000, first as operations manager and then as director of creative services. Brad has an extensive television background with over 30 years of experience, including as General Manager of television stations then owned by Media General in Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. His tenure at each station was marked by award-winning journalism as well as successful new sales, branding, and promotional initiatives.

Brad joined Gray in early 2015 as General Manager of KAKE (ABC) in Wichita, Kansas. Upon Gray’s purchase of the Schurz television stations and its divestiture of KAKE the following year, Brad left KAKE to become the General Manager of KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (CW) in Wichita. Over the past six years, KWCH and KSCW expanded local news programming to over 95 hours per week and received numerous awards, including a National Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting. In 2021, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters named KWCH its Station of the Year.

Brad is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and is excited to rejoin the Toledo area community. He succeeds Chris Fedele, who recently became the General Manager of Gray’s WPTA-TV (ABC/NBC) and WISE-TV (CW) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.



