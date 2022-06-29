Ninepoint Launches Target Income Fund

English French

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the ETF series units of Ninepoint Target Income Fund (the “Fund”) will be available for purchase in Canadian dollars (Ticker: TIF) on the NEO Exchange as of the open of trading on June 30, 2022.



Supported by RBC Quantitative Investment Solutions, the Fund leverages RBC Capital Markets’ diversified, systematic put selling strategies on multiple equity indices seeking to deliver a 6% target income distribution.*

Fund Objective

The Ninepoint Target Income Fund seeks to provide unitholders with stable, monthly distributions and lower volatility than a direct investment in the broad equity markets by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity index based investments that generates income and using derivatives strategies to moderate the market volatility of those investments.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing over $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney

Smithcom Ltd.

416.804.5949

joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

nross@ninepoint.com

* The monthly distribution amount may be adjusted by Ninepoint without notice throughout the year as market conditions change. Monthly distributions will be comprised of net income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Any net income and/or net realized capital gains earned by the Fund in excess of the monthly distribution will be distributed to unitholders annually in December.