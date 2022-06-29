Six Attorneys From Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Recognized as Florida Super Lawyers for 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Lawyers is amongst the highest honors available to Florida lawyers. It's a rating service that recognizes the most outstanding attorneys with the highest degree of peer recognition and professional development.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.'s 2022 Super Lawyers

Sean McQuaid

Sean McQuaid is a recurring phenomenon, having been consecutively recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer since 2014. Sean has continued his track record this year as an elite Florida Super Lawyer.

Mr. McQuaid practices personal injury, representing people who have been hurt in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, as well as dealing with wrongful death claims, and criminal defense.

Sean McQuaid is not just a practicing attorney but also the president of the firm, and he manages a team of approximately 40 lawyers and staff.

Aubrey Dicus

Aubrey Dicus is the former president and CEO of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA., and a past president of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He has been with the firm since 1974. With over 47 years of experience practicing law, Aubrey Dicus is recognized as one of the original Super Lawyers. Aubrey specializes in personal injury, commercial litigation, general civil litigation, and criminal defense.

Mr. Discus has received countless accolades and awards in his career. He was selected as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" by Woodward and White Publications. In addition, he previously held the title of President of the Pinellas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and is a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Howard Ross

Howard Ross has been practicing law in St. Petersburg for 56 years and is recognized as one of the original Florida Super Lawyers. In addition, Mr. Ross is honored for his 50-year membership of the Florida Bar and the American Bar Association. Today he practices in litigation, business, corporate and real estate transactions.

Throughout Mr. Ross' career, he has earned countless awards, to name a few: he was listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, has been a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, and American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell Top Rated Lawyer in Real Estate Law. He's also been recognized by Lawyers of Distinction and he has an AVVO 10 rating.

Caitlin Szematowicz (Rising Star)

Caitlin Szematowcz is a partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. and has earned the title as a Florida Super Lawyer Rising Star for the fifth year in a row.

As a partner and practicing attorney, Caitlin practices in the areas of: commercial litigation, general civil litigation, labor and employment, and appeals. Szematowicz previously served as president of the St Petersburg Bar Foundation, President of the Pinellas County Trial Lawyers Association, and on the Executive Committee of the Barney Masterson American Inn of court. She also serves on the Sixth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Committee.

Andrew Pardun (Rising Star)

Andrew Pardun is a partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., practicing in real estate law, business law, and commercial litigation. This is Pardun's fourth consecutive year being acclaimed as a Florida Super Lawyer Rising Star.

Andrew serves on the Executive Committee of the St. Petersburg Bar Association and formerly served as the Real Property Section chair.

He currently serves as chair of the City of St. Petersburg Nuisance Abatement Board. He is also a member of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court.

Robert Kapusta, Jr.

Robert Kapusta Jr. has also been recognized as a 2022 first-time Florida Super Lawyer. Kapusta is a practicing attorney at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA, specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions, Tax and Estate Planning, and Business and Corporate Law.

Kapusta's scope of expertise does not end with the law. He is also a Certified Public Accountant, and he is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts.

Robert is a highly active leader in the community and volunteers much of his time to foster local business growth and economic vitality.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

5858 Central Ave,

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

(727) 381-2300

www.stpetelawgroup.com

