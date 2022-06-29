Elevation Diagnostics Moves to Fitzsimons Innovation Community Campus in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevation Diagnostics LLC announced that they have relocated and expanded their operations to a new, state-of-the-art facility located on the Fitzsimons Innovation Community Campus. The transfer of all operations to the new facility located in Aurora, Colorado, will be completed and in full operation by July 1st of 2022. This new laboratory facility, in conjunction with Elevation's presence and integration into the Fitzsimons Innovation Campus, demonstrates their continued commitment to serving Colorado and will enable the Company to better support clients testing and reporting demands.

"We are very excited to join the Fitzsimons Innovation Community. The vision of FIC 'United to Advance Health and Care' aligns perfectly with ours here at Elevation. Our unwavering dedication to quality and excellence guarantees our patients and clinicians the most accurate, timely results possible," said Kristen Gracom, Chief Science Officer of Elevation Diagnostics. "With the expansion of the laboratory into environmental testing, we will be serving not just the people of our community but the natural resources that serve as our outdoor playground. We look forward to partnering with the many skilled and knowledgeable staff, doctors, and physicians on the FIC and Anschutz Medical campuses."

While maintaining current COVID-19 (Yale Saliva Direct) molecular diagnostic operations and reporting offerings throughout the United States, Elevation will be expanding testing offerings of the Company's Clinical Medical Testing in addition to extensive Environmental Testing. The new business site is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facility on the Medical testing side and will be a NELAC-certified facility on the Environmental testing side. The Company is committed to continuing to serve the Colorado community and both medical and environmental testing will have an immediate impact on health and safety.

"Our expansion and relocation is consistent with our organizational goal of providing more comprehensive solutions for our client base and growth objectives into the Environmental testing space. The new facility affords us the opportunity to operate in a state-of-the-art purpose-built environment where we can maximize flexibility and efficiency of operations. We have expanded our capabilities and efficiencies through the addition of supplementary analytical testing instruments, enhanced processing automation and increased technology to ensure we are well positioned to meet the significant growth we are experiencing and looking to maintain," said Dylan Johnson, Director of Strategy & Operations.

The Company feels honored and excited to have a presence and be part of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The Campus has evolved into a world-class leading medical community that is at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education, and patient care. The grounds encompass the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked hospitals that treat more than 4 million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, the overall community delivers life-changing treatments, patient care, professional training, and conduct world-renowned research powered by close to $1 Billion in research awards. Elevation Diagnostics is very committed to integrating into the Campus and making a very positive and measurable impact on the community as a whole.

Elevation Diagnostics

2115 N Scranton Street #3040A Aurora, Colorado 80045 | (800) 440-5184 | laboratory@elevationdiagnostics.com | www.elevationdiagnostics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Elevation Diagnostics





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment