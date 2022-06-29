AMMO, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Including 285% Revenue Growth and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance Comprising of $300 Million to $310 Million in Revenues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



2022 Fiscal Year versus 2021 Fiscal Year:

Net Revenues increased 285% to $240.3 million.

Gross profit margin grew to approximately 37%, compared to approximately 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $75.5 million compared to $8.1 million, an 832% increase.

Net Income of $33.2 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million.

Diluted EPS of $0.27, compared to ($0.14), a 293% increase.

Adjusted EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.07, a 651% increase.

GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – 2022 Fiscal Year

Marketplace revenue of approximately $65 million.

New user growth averaged 55,000 per month.

Average take rate increased to 5.1% compared to 4.6% in fiscal 2021.

Loyalty program revenue increased 318.3% year-over-year

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Total Revenues of $300 million to $310 million

EBITDA of $82 million to $85 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million to $111 million

“Fiscal 2022 was a transformational year for AMMO, as we more than tripled our sales of ammunition while becoming the world’s largest online marketplace for firearms through our acquisition of GunBroker.com.” commented AMMO Chairman and CEO Fred Wagenhals. “As impressive as this past year has been, we believe the opportunities in front of us are significant, both with the opening of our new manufacturing facility in July and several new revenue initiatives in our Marketplace business.

“For perspective, AMMO delivered 400 million rounds of loaded ammunition in 2022, which has pushed us to capacity at our current facility. Our new facility will be capable of delivering an incremental one billion rounds of loaded ammunition, which we believe can be achieved organically over the next couple of years. We also generated $65 million in Marketplace revenues on $1.3 billion in transactions on our platform last year and we believe our new initiatives can more than double revenues at these levels going forward."

“Our 2023 outlook reflects our confidence in continuing to deliver significant revenue growth and improving margins through growth via initiative deployment and the refinement of product mix within the Marketplace and via significant increases in capacity and efficiencies in our ammunitions business operating from our new plant through the balance of this fiscal year and beyond”, concluded Mr. Wagenhals.

2022 Fiscal Year Results

Total net revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, increased 285% or $177.8 million over the year ended March 31, 2021. This increase was the result of our increased production capacity, coupled with strong demand from our customers, resulting in $107.2 million of additional sales of bulk pistol and rifle ammunition. This performance included an increase of $4.7 million in sales of Proprietary Ammunition, an increase of $1.3 million of sales from our casing operations and $64.6 million in revenue generated from our GunBroker.com Marketplace. Management expects the sales growth rate of Proprietary Ammunition to substantially outpace the sales of our Standard Ammunition.

Our gross margin increased to 36.9% from 18.2% during the year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. This profound margin increase was a result of the inclusion of our GunBroker.com Marketplace which, by operational business model, has significantly higher margins than any manufacturing operation.

We have charted a course which we believe will support the continued delivery of ammunition and component sales growth and measurable margin increase through new markets penetration and expanded distribution. The viability of these plans is evidenced by the improvement in both total sales and margin attainment over this time last year.

Management’s plan to maintain, and in fact, enhance this growth trajectory, includes the following:

Increased sales or higher margin proprietary products such as the STREAK VISUAL AMMUNITION ™ , Stelth and now the ammunition we have developed in support of our military and government programs;

, Stelth and now the ammunition we have developed in support of our military and government programs; Introduction of new lines of ammunition that historically carry higher margins in the consumer and government sectors;

Reduced component costs through operation of our ammunition segment and expansion of strategic relationships with component providers;

Expanded use of automation equipment that reduces the total labor required to assemble finished products

And better leverage of our fixed costs through expanded production to support the sales objectives.



Our operating expenses increased by approximately $34.8 million over the year ended March 31, 2021, but more importantly decreased as a percentage of sales from 26.8% in fiscal 2021 to 21.5%, a 25% decrease in the reported period. The dollar increase was primarily related to approximately $20.6 million of additional operating expenses related to GunBroker.com, including $12.1 million out of $13.7 million non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses for the year. Total non-cash operating expenses were approximately $20.1 million for the year, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year. We expect to see operating expenses continue to decrease as a percentage of sales in the 2023 fiscal year as we leverage our workforce and expand our sales opportunities.

Operating income was $37.1 million for the year compared to an operating loss of $5.4 million in the year-earlier. As a percentage of net revenues, operating income was 41.9% compared to a negative 8.6% a year earlier, a 586% increase.

As a result of increases in revenues from increased production as well as our Marketplace acquisition, we finished the year ended March 31, 2022 with net income of approximately $33.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared with a net loss of approximately $7.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million in the year-earlier period. The significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was due to increased sales and improved gross margins, reflecting growth in our core Ammunition segment, plus the addition of our higher margin Marketplace segment. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and you should refer to the reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results in today’s press release for additional details.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.53 versus an adjusted net income per share of $0.07 in the prior year.

Outlook

We are guiding our 2023 Fiscal Year to revenues in the range of $300 million to $310 million, EBITDA in the range of $82 million to $85 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $108 million to $111 million.

We are pleased to announce the upcoming transition into our new manufacturing facility beginning in July of 2022. We expect to be able to significantly leverage our production by bringing online capacity improvements and vertical integration efforts.

AMMO, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,281,475 $ 118,341,471 Accounts receivable, net 43,955,084 8,993,920 Due from related parties 15,000 15,657 Inventories 59,016,152 15,866,918 Prepaid expenses 3,423,925 2,402,366 Total Current Assets 129,691,636 145,620,332 Equipment, net 37,637,806 21,553,226 Other Assets: Deposits 11,360,322 1,833,429 Licensing agreements, net - 41,667 Patents, net 5,526,218 6,019,567 Other intangible assets, net 136,300,387 2,220,958 Goodwill 90,870,094 - Right of use assets - operating leases 2,791,850 2,090,162 TOTAL ASSETS $ 414,178,313 $ 179,379,341 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,817,083 $ 4,371,974 Factoring liability 485,671 1,842,188 Accrued liabilities 6,178,814 3,462,785 Inventory credit facility 825,675 1,091,098 Current portion of operating lease liability 831,429 663,784 Current portion of note payable related party 684,639 625,147 Insurance premium note payable - 41,517 Total Current Liabilities 35,823,311 12,098,493 Long-term Liabilities: Contingent consideration payable 204,142 589,892 Notes payable related party, net of current portion 181,132 865,771 Note payable - 4,000,000 Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 38,330 - Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,091,351 1,477,656 Deferred income tax liability 1,536,481 - Total Liabilities 39,874,747 19,031,812 Shareholders’ Equity: Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 1,400 - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 116,485,747 and 93,099,067 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 116,487 93,100 Additional paid-in capital 385,426,431 202,073,968 Accumulated deficit (11,240,752 ) (41,819,539 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 374,303,566 160,347,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 414,178,313 $ 179,379,341





AMMO, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net Revenues Ammunition sales $ 161,459,025 $ 49,620,530 Marketplace revenue 64,608,516 - Casing sales 14,201,625 12,861,800 240,269,166 62,482,330 Cost of Revenues 151,505,657 51,095,679 Gross Profit 88,763,509 11,386,651 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 7,310,216 1,879,128 Corporate general and administrative 16,986,344 7,191,544 Employee salaries and related expenses 13,615,439 5,036,721 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,702,148 1,659,243 Loss on purchase - 1,000,000 Total operating expenses 51,614,147 16,766,636 Income/(Loss) from Operations 37,149,362 (5,379,985 ) Other Expenses Other income 21,840 576,785 Interest expense (637,797 ) (3,009,094 ) Total other expenses (615,957 ) (2,432,309 ) Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes 36,533,405 (7,812,294 ) Provision for Income Taxes 3,285,969 - Net Income/(Loss) 33,247,436 (7,812,294 ) Preferred Stock Dividend (2,668,649 ) - Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders $ 30,578,787 $ (7,812,294 ) Net Income/(Loss) per share Basic $ 0.27 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 112,328,680 55,041,502 Diluted 114,189,720 55,041,502



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

For the For the Year Ended Year Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ 33,247,436 $ (7,812,294 ) Provision for income taxes 3,285,969 - Depreciation and amortization 17,339,093 4,876,756 Interest expense, net 637,797 3,009,094 Excise taxes 14,646,983 4,286,258 Employee stock awards 5,759,000 1,450,359 Stock grants 252,488 278,585 Stock for services 4,200 1,707,500 Warrants issued for services 718,045 - Contingent consideration fair value (385,750 ) (119,731 ) Other income (21,840 ) (576,785 ) Loss on purchase - 1,000,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,483,421 $ 8,099,742



