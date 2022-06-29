Duck Creek Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 revenue grew 7% year-over-year





SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 25% year-over-year

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent SaaS solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty ("P&C") insurance, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.

“Duck Creek continued to demonstrate steady adoption of our industry leading, cloud-based SaaS platform, Duck Creek OnDemand, including an expanded relationship with a major tier one carrier. We are very well positioned with our core systems offerings and pursuing strategic expansion across the industry with the recent announcement of our intent to acquire Prima XL and Prima Compliance in France. This is an important milestone in Duck Creek’s strategic plan. The addition of these solutions will establish Duck Creek as a leader in the reinsurance technology market, accelerate our global expansion, and establish new relationships internationally with a number of top carriers,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s chief executive officer.

Jackowski added, “While our updated outlook reflects the near-term uncertainty in the market, we continue to see strong customer engagement and interest in migrating core systems to the cloud, which gives us confidence in our long-term growth opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $72.4 million, an increase of 7% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenue was $38.0 million, an increase of 13%; professional services revenue was $25.4 million, a decrease of 1%; license revenue was $2.9 million, an increase of 16%; and maintenance and support revenue was $6.0 million, a decrease of 5%.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $4.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $0.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.





Non-GAAP income from operations was $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.





GAAP net loss was $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with GAAP net loss of $0.4 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.





Non-GAAP net income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.





GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, on both a basic and fully diluted basis, compared with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 for the comparable period in the fiscal year 2021. Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 were approximately 132.5 million shares and 134.0 million shares, respectively.





Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

Liquidity

As of May 31, 2022, Duck Creek had $141.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $223.5 million in short term investments and no debt. Duck Creek had net cash provided by operating activities of $17.4 million and had free cash flow of $16.5 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $6.9 million in cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $6.6 million in the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP income from operations,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “non-GAAP net income,” “non-GAAP net income per share,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Business Outlook

Duck Creek is issuing the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 based on current expectations as of June 29, 2022:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

Full Year Fiscal 2022

Revenue $72.8 million to $74.8 million $295.0 million to $297.0 million Subscription Revenue $36.7 million to $38.2 million $150.0 million to $151.5 million Adjusted EBITDA $3.0 million to $5.0 million $20.5 million to $22.5 million Non-GAAP net income $1.4 million to $3.4 million $12.0 million to $14.0 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.01 to $0.02 $0.09 to $0.10

Conference Call Information

Duck Creek Technologies will host a conference call today, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss Duck Creek’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Duck Creek’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ . To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “forecast,” “outlook” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duck Creek’s expected outlook for fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2021, as supplemented by Duck Creek’s subsequent public filings. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of pandemics, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, on U.S. and global economies, Duck Creek’s business and results and financial condition, its employees, demand for its products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of its customers’ and partners’ businesses; Duck Creek’s history of losses; changes in Duck Creek’s product revenue mix as it continues to focus on sales of its SaaS solutions, which will cause fluctuations in its results of operations and cash flows between periods; Duck Creek’s reliance on orders and renewals from a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue, and the substantial negotiating leverage customers have in renewing and expanding their contracts for Duck Creek’s solutions; the success of Duck Creek’s growth strategy focused on SaaS solutions and its ability to develop or sell its solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; Duck Creek’s ability to manage its expanding operations; intense competition in Duck Creek’s market; third parties may assert Duck Creek is infringing or violating their intellectual property rights; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse in the insurance industry; additional complexity, burdens and volatility in connection with Duck Creek’s international sales and operations; the length and variability of Duck Creek’s sales and implementation cycles; data breaches, unauthorized access to customer data or other disruptions of Duck Creek’s solutions; and the significant influence of Duck Creek’s largest shareholders on the composition of its board of directors, its management, business plans, and policies and any conflicts of interests therewith.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of capitalized internal-use software. Non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability and acquisition-related expenses and the tax effect of such adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention, which are calculated for all SaaS continuing software services, excluding the subscription revenue related to one legacy contract for a service no longer offered separately by Duck Creek. SaaS ARR is calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period. SaaS Net Dollar Retention is a rate calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period for those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We divide the result by annualized recurring revenue from the month that is one year prior to the end of the measurement period, for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period.

Duck Creek believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Duck Creek’s financial condition and results of operations. Duck Creek’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to manage its business, make planning decisions, evaluate its performance and allocate resources. Duck Creek believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics help investors and analysts in comparing its results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Duck Creek does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income and cash flows from operating activities.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than Duck Creek does or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, readers should examine Duck Creek’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information.

To the extent that Duck Creek provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis, it does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for the charges reflected in Duck Creek’s reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

May 31, August 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,683 $ 185,657 Short-term investments 223,511 191,981 Accounts receivable, net 32,105 34,629 Unbilled revenue 29,380 24,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,194 14,381 Total current assets 439,873 451,071 Property and equipment, net 12,740 14,305 Operating lease assets 15,783 17,798 Goodwill 272,455 272,455 Intangible assets, net 53,502 65,359 Deferred tax assets 1,398 2,331 Unbilled revenue, net of current portion 916 1,401 Other assets 20,031 19,413 Total assets $ 816,698 $ 844,133 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,048 $ 2,070 Accrued liabilities 33,814 46,437 Contingent earnout liability — 5,462 Lease liability 4,072 4,110 Deferred revenue 24,378 29,577 Total current liabilities 63,312 87,656 Lease liability, net of current portion 17,852 21,273 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 49 — Other long-term liabilities 2,376 4,466 Total liabilities 83,589 113,395 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, 135,183,927 shares issued and 132,547,111 shares outstanding at May 31, 2022, 134,625,379 shares issued and 132,000,317 shares outstanding at August 31, 2021, 300,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share 1,352 1,346 Preferred stock, 0 shares outstanding, 50,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share — — Treasury stock, common shares at cost; 2,636,816 shares at May 31, 2022 and

2,625,062 shares at August 31, 2021 (68,110 ) (67,764 ) Accumulated deficit (47,216 ) (41,265 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 169 64 Additional paid in capital 846,914 838,357 Total stockholders' equity 733,109 730,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 816,698 $ 844,133





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 38,049 $ 33,552 $ 113,347 $ 92,069 License 2,877 2,474 9,438 7,412 Maintenance and support 6,038 6,329 18,519 18,404 Professional services 25,400 25,583 80,899 71,611 Total revenue 72,364 67,938 222,203 189,496 Cost of revenue: Subscription 14,639 12,045 43,468 33,540 License 441 535 1,098 1,369 Maintenance and support 928 855 2,792 2,556 Professional services 16,061 14,315 47,751 42,857 Total cost of revenue 32,069 27,750 95,109 80,322 Gross margin 40,295 40,188 127,094 109,174 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,236 12,255 40,873 36,040 Sales and marketing 16,003 13,628 42,741 40,390 General and administrative 14,783 15,238 46,649 44,273 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (389 ) 67 (291 ) Total operating expenses 45,022 40,732 130,330 120,412 Loss from operations (4,727 ) (544 ) (3,236 ) (11,238 ) Other income (expense), net (913 ) 546 (1,641 ) 1,009 Interest income (expense), net 283 (6 ) 130 (87 ) Loss before income taxes (5,357 ) (4 ) (4,747 ) (10,316 ) Provision for income taxes 407 353 1,204 1,056 Net loss $ (5,764 ) $ (357 ) $ (5,951 ) $ (11,372 ) Net loss per share information Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 132,523,919 131,613,003 132,131,077 130,992,672





Cost of revenue and operating expenses amounts in the Consolidated Statements of Operations include share-based compensation expense as disclosed in the following table:

Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 90 $ 90 $ 253 $ 302 Cost of maintenance and support revenue 9 7 26 22 Cost of services revenue 396 253 649 2,003 Research and development 539 285 1,281 1,505 Sales and marketing 338 199 726 2,493 General and administrative 1,035 863 3,794 2,980 Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,407 $ 1,697 $ 6,729 $ 9,305





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,764 ) $ (357 ) $ (5,951 ) $ (11,372 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 623 790 1,987 2,377 Amortization of capitalized software 562 510 1,684 1,506 Amortization of intangible assets 3,936 4,087 11,857 12,262 Amortization of deferred financing fees 36 28 93 85 Share-based compensation expense 2,407 1,697 6,729 9,305 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — (389 ) 67 (291 ) Payment of contingent earnout liability in excess of acquisition date fair value — — (1,650 ) — Changes to allowance for credit losses 54 654 2,243 664 Deferred taxes (65 ) (161 ) 932 (676 ) Other non-cash items — (37 ) — (37 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 6,906 (3,093 ) 281 (8,693 ) Unbilled revenue 307 (100 ) (4,471 ) (3,459 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,825 3,373 1,237 262 Other assets 414 303 (48 ) (376 ) Accounts payable 833 387 (1,006 ) 895 Accrued liabilities 2,733 4,269 (9,910 ) (6,402 ) Deferred revenue 217 (1,706 ) (5,150 ) (2,029 ) Operating leases (296 ) 565 (1,444 ) (1,328 ) Cash settlement of vested phantom stock (732 ) (2,171 ) (1,011 ) (9,075 ) Other long-term liabilities 410 (1,774 ) (2,089 ) 164 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,406 6,875 (5,620 ) (16,218 ) Investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (223,342 ) — (223,342 ) (287,912 ) Maturities of short-term investments — 32,000 191,917 32,000 Capitalized internal-use software (595 ) (114 ) (1,282 ) (864 ) Purchase of property and equipment (268 ) (162 ) (841 ) (834 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (224,205 ) 31,724 (33,548 ) (257,610 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on offering, net of issuance costs — — — 3,452 Payment of deferred IPO costs — — — (3,650 ) Payment of deferred Class E offering costs — — — (192 ) Purchase of treasury stock (110 ) — (346 ) (57 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — 964 132 1,957 Payments of contingent earnout liability — — (3,879 ) (1,923 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — — (713 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (110 ) 964 (4,806 ) (413 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (206,909 ) 39,563 (43,974 ) (274,241 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 348,592 76,074 185,657 389,878 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 141,683 $ 115,637 $ 141,683 $ 115,637





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Gross margin $ 40,295 $ 40,188 $ 127,094 $ 109,174 Share-based compensation expense 495 350 928 2,327 Amortization of intangible assets 1,084 1,187 3,302 3,559 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software 562 510 1,684 1,506 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 42,436 $ 42,235 $ 133,008 $ 116,566





Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Loss from operations $ (4,727 ) $ (544 ) $ (3,236 ) $ (11,238 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,407 1,697 6,729 9,305 Amortization of intangible assets 3,892 3,994 11,725 11,982 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — (389 ) 67 (291 ) Acquisition-related expenses 217 — 217 — Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 1,789 $ 4,758 $ 15,502 $ 9,758





Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net loss $ (5,764 ) $ (357 ) $ (5,951 ) $ (11,372 ) Provision for income taxes 407 353 1,204 1,056 Other income (expense), net 913 (546 ) 1,641 (1,009 ) Interest (income) expense, net (283 ) 6 (130 ) 87 Depreciation of property and equipment 623 790 1,987 2,377 Amortization of intangible assets 3,892 3,994 11,725 11,982 Share-based compensation expense 2,407 1,697 6,729 9,305 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — (389 ) 67 (291 ) Acquisition-related expenses 217 — 217 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,412 $ 5,548 $ 17,489 $ 12,135 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue 3 % 8 % 8 % 6 %





Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 Per

Share 2021 Per

Share 2022 Per

Share 2021 Per

Share GAAP Net loss $ (5,764 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (357 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (5,951 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (11,372 ) $ (0.08 ) Add: GAAP tax provision (1) 407 353 1,204 1,056 GAAP pre-tax loss (5,357 ) (4 ) (4,747 ) (10,316 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,407 1,697 6,729 9,305 Amortization of intangible assets 3,892 3,994 11,725 11,982 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — (389 ) 67 (291 ) Acquisition-related expenses 217 — 217 — Non-GAAP pre-tax income 1,159 5,298 13,991 10,680 Non-GAAP tax provision applied at a 24% tax rate (1) 278 1,272 3,358 2,563 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 881 $ 0.01 $ 4,026 $ 0.03 $ 10,633 $ 0.08 $ 8,117 $ 0.06 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share

amounts (2): GAAP weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 132,523,919 131,613,003 132,131,077 130,992,672 Non-GAAP dilutive shares (using the treasury stock method) 1,505,488 2,405,177 1,505,488 2,405,177 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 134,029,407 134,018,180 133,636,565 133,397,849





(1) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income taxes in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the U.S. For purposes of determining our Non-GAAP Net Income, we have applied a tax rate of 24% which represents our estimated effective tax rate. (2) For all periods presented, the Company had a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income. As such, outstanding potential shares of common stock are only included for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share since these shares would be anti-dilutive for the calculation of GAAP earnings per share.



