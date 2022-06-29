Saputo Announces Changes to Its Leadership Team

English French Spanish

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces the departure of Lyne Castonguay, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (USA), effective immediately. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America), will, in addition to his current duties, take on the leadership of the Dairy Division (USA). He will continue to report to Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“After careful consideration, we have made the change to our leadership team as we focus on accelerating our operational performance improvements and further advancing our Global Strategic Plan initiatives in our USA Sector. The success of the sector remains a top priority and we are taking appropriate actions to deliver on our strategic priorities and improve our profitability”, said Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America). “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Lyne for her leadership and dedication to the Company and I wish her success in her future endeavours.”

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at saputo.com or via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

