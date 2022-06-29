FAX Capital Corp. Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Going Private Transaction

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (TSX: FXC) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) involving, among other things, the acquisition, indirectly through an acquisition company, by Fax Investments Inc. (“Fax Investments”) of all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) not already owned by Fax Investments or Blair Driscoll at a price of $5.18 per Subordinate Voting Share.



The Arrangement was approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on June 24, 2022. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about July 4, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the Company’s management information circular dated May 25, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Upon closing of the Arrangement, holders of Subordinate Voting Shares will be entitled to receive $5.18 in cash for each Subordinate Voting Share held. Registered holders of Subordinate Voting Shares can submit their share certificates or Direct Registration System statements (“DRS Advices”) along with a duly completed letter of transmittal in order to receive the cash consideration under the Arrangement. A copy of the letter of transmittal has been filed under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Registered holders of Subordinate Voting Shares who properly complete, duly execute and deliver the letter of transmittal, along with their share certificates or DRS Advices, will receive the cash consideration of $5.18 per share pursuant to the Arrangement.

Following the closing of the Arrangement, the Subordinate Voting Shares are expected to be voluntarily de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Company expects that it will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

