Merit Medical Celebrates Completion of Xeriscape Landscaping Project

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today celebrated the completion of a xeriscape landscaping project at its South Jordan headquarters with Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. Nearly three acres of grass has been replaced, reducing water intensive plantings by approximately 75%. More than 1,142 tons of decorative rock, 250 boulders, along with native drought-resistant, low-water plants and shrubs have been installed. All existing trees remained intact and 56 have been added. The project included a new drip irrigation system designed to prevent water evaporation and runoff.



“Merit takes corporate citizenship seriously,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Our xeriscaping initiative is one of several projects Merit is undertaking to reduce our environmental impact. Utah’s drought conditions make the need to protect our water resources urgent, and Merit is excited to be part of the solution.”

South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey reiterated the urgent need to save water. “South Jordan has citywide initiatives to make our community eco-friendlier,” she added. “Merit’s xeriscaping initiative helps to protect Utah’s natural resources and supports our community’s needs. The positive feedback and appreciation we have received from the South Jordan community has been phenomenal.”

In 2016, the Utah Division of Water Resources launched the H2Oath: a waterwise pledge to encourage practical and efficient water conservation efforts by families, businesses, cities, government agencies, and statewide organizations. “Thousands of people and organizations have taken the H2Oath,” stated Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “Merit’s xeriscaping initiative is an example of a company doing what is right. This progress is encouraging, and I hope others continue to follow their example.”