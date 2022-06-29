Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”).



A total of 38,697,020 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) representing 33.39% of the 115,891,097 issued and outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For %

Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Total John William Arbuthnot III 38,193,172 98.70% 503,848 1.30% 38,697,020 John William Arbuthnot IV 38,190,643 98.69% 506,377 1.31% 38,697,020 Nitin Kaushal 38,007,054 98.22% 689,966 1.78% 38,697,020 Joanne Duhoux-Defehr 37,839,919 97.79% 857,101 2.21% 38,697,020 Hugh Aird 38,017,643 98.24% 679,377 1.76% 38,697,020

Shareholders also voted in favour of fixing the number of directors at five, the reappointment of Baker Tilly HMA LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the ratification of the previously completed private placement of a $10,000,000 principal amount 3 year 10% senior second-lien secured convertible debenture of the Company (the “Sundial Debenture”) to Sundial Growers Inc. for a subscription price of $9,600,000 and certain amendments to the Sundial Debenture.

