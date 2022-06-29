Epiq commences transcription services for the Queensland Courts

BRISBANE, Australia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, is pleased to announce that it has won a contract with the Department of Justice and Attorney General (DJAG) to provide recording and transcription services to the Queensland Courts. Work under the contract commences on July 11, 2022.



Epiq has operated in Australia for over 60 years and has ISO 9001-2015 (Quality Management Systems) accreditation for its court reporting operations. We hold numerous contracts with Commonwealth and State agencies and provide recording, transcription, realtime court reporting, eHearings and consultancy services for law firms and corporates. In June 2022, Epiq was the winner of the Australasian Lawyer’s inaugural Service Provider 2022 award in the category of Litigation and Support and Consulting – Court Reporting. Epiq formally opened its office at 141 Queen Street, Brisbane in 2022 in readiness for taking on the work associated with this contract.

“We are delighted to have been given the responsibility of delivering the requirements of this contract to the Department of the Attorney General and court users in QLD”, said Hayley Paterson, National Director of Court Reporting for Epiq. “Having now opened our new office to service this contract, we are looking forward to providing clients in Brisbane and beyond with high quality court reporting, eHearings, and other services”.

For additional information about Epiq’s court reporting services, please contact Hayley Paterson at hayley.paterson@epiqglobal.com or visit our website at https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-au/experience/court-reporting. For more information on the Queensland Department of Justice and Attorney General’s transcript and recording service, please visit https://www.courts.qld.gov.au/services/transcripts-and-recordings.

