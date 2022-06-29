Product Diversification to Lead Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Growth, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on the digital textile printings inks by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 1 billion in 2022, and expand at a high CAGR of around 12.7% over the period of 2022-2032.



Within the textile printing industry, demand for digital textiles is rapidly expanding. Furthermore, printing mills are transitioning from a traditional to an automated business model. Every year, approximately 20 billion linear meters of printed textile fabric is produced. Currently, only around 5% of these are produced using the automation method. However, the digital textile printing industry is growing at the rate of around 25% every year.

For Critical Insights on Textile Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7160

Another driver spurring market growth is the consistent use of digital textile printings inks in industries such as fashion, home textiles, and soft signage. Increase in consumer demand for printed textiles for multifarious application, along with a rise of the fashion industry, are expected to substantially increase the market for digital textile printings inks over the coming years.

E-Commerce Platforms Augmenting the Demand for Textiles in Asia Pacific?

Growing inclination of purchasing clothes from e-commerce platforms along with buying related accessories in developing economies is bolstering the demand for textiles in countries like India, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

In addition, penetration of favorable demographics, organized retail, rising disposable income levels, and favorable government policies are expected to boost the demand for textile in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to possess nearly 50% market share.

Synthetic and Cellulose Fibers Positively Influencing Demand for Textiles in North America?

An increase in the sales of sports & apparel and home-furnishing textile products is expanding the demand for textiles across North America. Moreover, the consumption of textile fibers, such as synthetic and cellulose fibers that are needed for filtration in industrial applications are expected to increase the demand for textiles in countries like Canada and U.S.

Thus, North America is expected to hold more than 30% market share for the textile industry in the forecast period.

To learn more about Textile Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7160

Key Segments Covered in the Textile Industry Survey

By Raw Material



Cotton Textiles

Silk Textiles Chemical Textiles Wool Textiles Other Textiles





By Product



Polyester Textiles

Nylon Textiles Natural Fiber Textiles Other Textile Products



By Application



Fashion & Clothing Textiles

Ties & Clothing accessories Handbags Apparel Others Household Textiles Upholstery Towel Bedding Kitchen Others Technical Textiles Transport Medical Construction Protective Textiles for Other Applications





Winning Strategy

Manufactures should try to establish strong customer relationships with end-use digital printer manufacturers operational across diverse application segments, so as to diversify their risk across segments and reinforce their stance through long-term supply contracts.

Market players should also focus on developing newer products that use multifarious ink chemistry efficiently to cater to advanced custom requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Textile manufacturers are focusing on acquiring distribution networks and launching digital collections to propel the sales of the same.

In August 2021, Donear Group acquired Mayur Suiting’s distribution network. The company is focusing on solidifying its global foot print by enriching their distribution portfolio.

In February 2021, Successori REDA S.p.A. and Cerruti collaborated to launch a platform named “Collection” through this collaboration, the company is offering a superior fabric selection experience to its consumers.

Get Customization on Textile Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7160

Key players in the Textile Market

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd

Modern Woollens Ltd.

Mayur Suitings

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd.

China textiles Ltd.

Paramount Textile Ltd.



Key Takeaways from Textile Market Study

By type, dye sublimation is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 692.6 million over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Acid dye, on the other hand, is anticipated to account for 16.9% market share by 2032.

By end-use application, fashion digital textile printing ink utilization across geographies is anticipated to expand around 2.5X in market value by 2032.

Soft signage is set to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 213.5 million by 2032.

Europe is projected to capture around 40.6% of the global digital textile printing inks market share by 2032.

Asia to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 399.5 million by 2032-end.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain-

Hyaluronic Acid Market- Sales of hyaluronic acid are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032, at present, the global hyaluronic acid market stands at a valuation of US$ 11.31 billion and is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 24.11 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market- During the projected period, the Europe alkyl polyglucoside market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% across the 2022-2032 period of assessment. By the end of the said forecast duration, a market valuation worth US$ 700 Million is projected. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 430 Million, which is expected to rise to US$ 450 Million by 2022-end, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 4.6%.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market- Consumption of high temperature coatings across Europe is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.15 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 1.46 billion at present, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Bioinspired Materials Market- The global sales of the Bioinspired Materials in 2021 was held at US$ 40.1 Bn. With 5.7%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly lower than the historical growth. Revenue through Medical application is expected to be the highest revenue generator, with a projected CAGR of over 7% during 2022 – 2032.

Chameleon Inspired Polymers Market- The global sales of the Chameleon-inspired Polymers in 2021 were held at US$ 850 Million. With 12%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. The Shape Memory Polymers is expected to be the highest revenue-generating category, projected to register an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.6 Billion during 2022 – 2032.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter