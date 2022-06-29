Goldstreet Strikes Again Bringing Parker Restaurant Group’s Nisos Mediterranean to Fulton Market

Chicago, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Parker Hospitality, represented by Goldstreet Partners, announces the opening of a new restaurant in Chicago’s Fulton Market District, which is slated to open its doors next week.

Located at 802 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, Nisos Mediterranean is Brad Parker’s newest creation and brings Chef/Partner Avgeria Stapaki to Chicago straight from Mykonos where she helped create one of the hottest concepts in Greece: Principote. Avgeria brings culinary expertise all the way from Italy, Spain, France and Greece to the heart of Fulton Market.

This 9,000 sf restaurant has been transformed into a Mediterranean masterpiece. Brad Parker, CEO of Parker Hospitality promises that, “Nisos will be the most authentic Mediterranean concept to hit the states. Having Chef Stapaki helm the kitchen 24/7 was the only way to ensure the authenticity of Mykonos would be consistently delivered at Nisos.”

“Brad had been looking for the perfect space for 6 years, so when we found out the rarely available space on the corner of Randolph and Halsted was available, we seized the opportunity,” said David Goldberg, CEO & Owner of Goldstreet Partners.

Brad Parker is also known for the successful expansion of Hampton Social and has had tremendous success opening in Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, and Naples, with more new restaurants to come in south Florida, including Brickell and Delray.

Brad believes the Nisos Mediterranean brand will also have massive appeal in major markets such as Miami, Nashville, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles.

Nisos Mediterranean officially opens to the public on July 8th, promising to deliver an elevated dining experience to Randolph Street amid its growing list of critically acclaimed chefs.

About Goldstreet Partners:

Goldstreet is a full-service real estate company that focuses on the retail sector. They specialize in hospitality and lifestyle projects and work with both tenants and landlords to expand brands and lease space. At Goldstreet Partners, we pride ourselves on understanding the needs of landlords, retailers, and hospitality brands.

Goldstreet Partners

225 N Columbus Dr. Suite 100

Chicago, IL 60601

(847) 274-8504

info@goldstreetre.com

www.goldstreetre.com

