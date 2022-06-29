BlackRock® Canada Announces Risk Rating Updates for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds

English French

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) today announced an update to the investment risk ratings of certain iShares exchange-traded funds (“iShares ETFs”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this press release have the meaning ascribed to them in the Prospectus.



Risk Rating Updates

BlackRock Canada has updated the investment risk ratings of the iShares ETFs, or class of the iShares ETF, as applicable, listed below, effective on or about June 29, 2022:

iShares ETF Name Previous Risk

Rating Updated Risk

Rating iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF1 Low Low to medium iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF1 Low to medium Medium iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF2 Low to medium Medium iShares Global Water Index ETF Low to medium Medium iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF Low to medium Medium iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF Low to medium Medium iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Medium Medium to high



A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the iShares ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

1 The investment risk rating change only applies to the USD Units and not the CAD Units of the Fund.

2 The investment risk rating change only applies to the CAD Units and not the USD Units of the Fund.







