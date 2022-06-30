Deeptech Times goes live to aid understanding of deep tech and informed decision making among industry stakeholders in Asia

Singapore, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Autonomous Future Productions today announced Deeptech Times, a new online news and media publication that is dedicated to offering enterprises, business leaders and policy makers in Asia a lens through which they can better understand the progress of deep technologies and their consequent issues, allowing them to make informed decisions within the respective ecosystems they operate in.

Deeptech Times is helmed by veteran technology journalist Grace Chng who has over 30 years of publishing and journalism experience. She was previously publishing director and editor of The Straits Times Digital Life in Singapore.

A seasoned and accomplished writer, author and technology industry observer, Chng serves as the editorial director and strategic advisor to Deeptech Times to design and create engaging content that is both insightful and analytical; and presented in multimedia spanning text, video, audio and graphics.

“This period of technology development is exciting. It is the beginning of a new Internet, of being able to do things differently on the Web. Emerging technologies are converging and their influence on businesses and society will be even more profound,” said Chng. “We aim to bring insightful coverage of the technologies that will be shaping a fast-changing world.”

The deep technology sectors Deeptech Times covers include blockchain (including crypto and NFT), decentralised finance (DeFi) and fintech, metaverse/Web 3.0, space technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics; as well as other areas including quantum computing, autonomous vehicles, sustainability technology and biomedical science.

Chng is supported by Alfred Siew, who is the editor of the publication, as well as writers and producers worldwide passionate and curious about the impact of deep technologies.

“Technology has changed dramatically in the previous several years with emerging innovations that look set to transform businesses and consumers in ways we can only imagine,” said Siew. “These are the new areas we seek to focus on more deeply in Deeptech Times to better serve readers.”

Previously the technology correspondent at The Straits Times, Siew brings with him more than 20 years of industry and editorial experience to help offer trusted and authoritative journalism to Deeptech Times readers. He continues to edit Techgoondu.com, which will be a partner publication, and run his own consultancy firm.

Additional information:

·Deeptech Times launch video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eznk8iaMbXA



About Deeptech Times

Deeptech Times is dedicated to offering enterprises, business leaders and policy makers in Asia a lens through which they can better understand the progress of deep technologies and their consequent issues, allowing them to make informed decisions within the respective ecosystems they operate in. We provide features and interviews that are insightful and analytical, and present them in multimedia spanning text, video, audio and graphics. Deeptech Times is a media publication of Autonomous Future Productions. Visit deeptechtimes.com for more information.