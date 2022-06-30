Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is projected to reach US$ 101.36 Billion by the year 2032 –Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum curtain wall market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.65 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 101.36 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2032.



As curtain wall systems help to reduce the building's overall operating costs by controlling temperature, the global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to grow. Today's construction sector is seeing increased demand for aluminum curtain wall due to its superior impact resistance and sound insulation.

The varied performance attributes of aluminum play a significant role in the latest innovations in the aluminum curtain wall market as well as the long-term sustainability of buildings.

Aluminum curtain walls have a number of advantages, including design flexibility, a long service life, improved strength-to-weight ratio, excellent reflectivity, and fire safety.

Furthermore, a number of studies have shown that aluminum is good for the environment which is another major factor propelling the demand for aluminum curtain wall during the forecast period.

As it serves as a shield and insulator by keeping air and rain outside the buildings, sales of aluminum curtain wall are expected to increase. By spreading kinetic stress via frames, ACW reduces sway in taller buildings, making the structure more secure.

Due to the rising urbanization, sales of aluminum curtain wall are projected to increase. Commercial and residential properties are constantly adapting new construction styles which are projected to aid in the development of aluminum curtain wall market outlook.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Unitized aluminum curtain wall systems held over 55% of the market share overall in 2019 based on type, and the segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, commercial buildings dominated the market for aluminum curtain walls, and this trend is anticipated to last throughout the forecast period.

Developed regions like Europe and North America are expected to moderately grow between 2022 and 2032. The regions represented more than 40.0 percent of the aluminum curtain wall market share in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region, which accounted for a sizeable portion of the market in 2021, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 9% during the projected period.

“Aluminum curtain wall demand is projected to grow due to increased infrastructure development, urbanization, and aluminum's expanding use in the buildings. The aluminum curtain wall market share is projected to increase significantly as a result of the increase in demand for lightweight curtain wall in construction projects and the move toward inexpensive metals with high sustainability.”- Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

With numerous large- and medium-sized manufacturers, the aluminum curtain wall market is highly fragmented. In order to provide environmentally friendly technology, these businesses are making significant investments in research and development.

Key players profiled in the report are Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A., EFCO Corporation, GUTMANN AG, Hansen Group Ltd., Kawneer Company, Inc.

Partnerships, collaborations, and investments aimed at creating advanced aluminum curtain wall have significantly increased in the aluminum curtain wall market. Due to growing government and business sector demand for aluminum curtain walls in a number of countries, these activities are anticipated to develop throughout the projected period.

In order to strengthen its expansion strategies, increase its geographic presence across the United States, broaden its product offerings, and reinforce its position in the market for mid-size commercial buildings, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. closed the acquisition of EFCO Corporation in 2017. As a result of the transaction, EFCO Corporation was also able to benefit from market, product, and operational opportunities.

In November 2018, Comar Architectural Aluminum System unveiled the 6EFT curtain wall system. The product was developed to offer a high-performance option for building facades, both new and renovated.

In April 2019, Schüco International KG and KUKA AG, pioneers in intelligent automated solutions for the manufacture of facades, windows, and doors in the future, announced a partnership. As part of this deal, two businesses will combine their resources. Schüco will have access to KUKA's integrators.





Key Players in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.

EFCO Corporation

GUTMANN AG

Hansen Group Ltd.

Kawneer Company, Inc.





Key Segments

By Type:

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized





Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

