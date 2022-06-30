Global Website Builders Market Size to be worth US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032, PC Website Builders to flourish at over 6% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global website builders market is expected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. As of 2022, the market is poised to reach US$ 1.8 Billion, yielding a dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.7 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade.



Technological advancements have pushed sales to new heights.

Demand expanded significantly from 2015 to 2021, registering a growth rate of 7.6% to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion. The increasing demand for e-commerce platforms across the globe boosts the growth of the website builders market. Adoption of innovative technology solutions and services for enhanced user experience & improved operational productivity is expected to give significant opportunities to the market in the assessment period.

An increase in the adoption of cloud-based services from large enterprises as well as SMEs also boosts the sales of the website builders market in the forecasting period. Also, rising technological proliferation and adoption of smart mobile devices also influence demand for the website builders market. These trends are likely to provide traction to the website builders market.

Prominent Website Builders Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Internet Penetration to positively impact growth of the Website Builders Market

As the volume of online business transactions rise exponentially, the demand for website builders is acquiring major traction. An increase in the adoption of cloud-based services from large enterprises as well as SMEs also boosts the sales of the website builders market in the forecasting period.

Also, rising technological proliferation and adoption of smart mobile devices also influence demand for the website builders market. All these technological trends are driven by the demand and desire of users to increase convenience, functionality, and efficiency.

Also, the increasing demand for e-commerce platforms across the globe boosts the growth of the website builders market. Adoption of innovative technology solutions and services for enhanced user experience & improved operational productivity is expected to give significant opportunities to the market in the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered in the Website Builders Industry Survey

Website Builders Market by Type :



Mobile Website Builder

PC Website Builder



Website Builders Market by Deployment Type :



Cloud-based Website Builders

On-premises Website Builders



Website Builders Market by End Users :



Website Builders for Individuals

Website Builders for SMEs Website Builders for Large Enterprises





Website Builders Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

The global market for website builders is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In September 2020 - GoDaddy announced its popular content design app Over by GoDaddy, is now deeply integrated into Websites + Marketing. This enables anyone to easily create impactful visuals right inside of Websites + Marketing, its website builder and set of marketing tools.

In September 2020 - Mono Solutions announce a partnership with Lokale Internetwerbung GmbH & Co. KG, an expert in delivering a SaaS marketing solution to local businesses. This partnership brings the addition of Mono Websites to their proprietary toolbox offering, the lead hub platform.





Key players in the Website Builders Market

Wix

Squarespace

GoDaddy

Mono Solutions

Web.com

Shopify

Ecwid

Wordpress.com

Key Takeaways from Website Builders Market Study

Global website builders market to flourish 2x from 2022 to 2032

U.S to emerge as the dominant website builders market, reaching US$ 1.2 Billion by 2032

China to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 6.2% across the decade

South Korea, U.K & Japan are likely to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 44.1 Million, US$ 63.6 Million, and US$ 81.6 Million respectively

Based on type, PC website builders register maximum expansion, growing at a 6.2% CAGR

Cloud-based to emerge as the top deployment type category, growing at a rate of 6.4% through 2032

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

