Hywin Holdings and FactSet Launch Global Health Care Index

SHANGHAI, China and HONG KONG, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", "Hywin", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, and FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced the launch of FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index (FHGHC) to enable global investors to better capture the investment opportunities within the healthcare industry.



Calculated using FactSet’s proprietary datasets, the index tracks 40 company stocks selected from 19 stock exchanges, covering 36 sub-sectors of healthcare. The constituent companies include Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and other leading global healthcare firms, and each stock has a market capitalization of more than USD 1 billion and daily liquidity of over USD 5 million. With a maximum of 5% single-stock weighting, the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index represents a diversified and comprehensive benchmark of the global healthcare industry.

As a barometer of the healthcare sector, the index serves as a new reference for fund managers who invest in the industry and provides a valuable prism for analysts and investors. Hywin, as the source of idea for the index, provides value to clients through offering a learning platform to observe sub-sectors of global healthcare, its various business models and successful companies. Equipped with such insights, clients can better position themselves for the investment opportunities in the healthcare super-cycle that has been unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare has never been more important. Whether it’s facing an aging society, meeting emerging medical challenges, or identifying new solutions related to pandemic mitigation, this industry sits at the crux of what is most important to global investors and business leaders alike,” said Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings. “We are therefore very pleased to launch this important index in collaboration with FactSet which will empower our clients with greater actionable knowledge on this dynamic industry.”

“The global healthcare industry offers tremendous investment opportunities to Hywin clients, while the technicality and complexity of this sector require an investment approach that combines portfolio diversification with a focus on winning trends and technologies,” said Nick Xiao, Vice President of Hywin Holdings. “This index is meant to fulfill that role, as an enlightening benchmark and portfolio guide for building sectoral exposure for the long term.”

“FactSet is pleased to collaborate with Hywin on this initiative to help investors appreciate the economic logic and technical merits of passive investing, trend participation, and optimized diversification within the healthcare sector,” said Jeremy Zhou, Vice President, Head of Index Solutions at FactSet. “As global investors continue to allocate their wealth across more sectors and thematics, index-based solutions will become crucial building blocks of their investing process.”

FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index will be published on a daily basis and available on global financial media, data terminals, and broker platforms starting from July 1, 2022.

