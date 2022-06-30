IBA signs contract with Istituto Clinico Humanitas for a Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Italy

English French

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 30, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with Istituto Clinico Humanitas (Humanitas Research Hospital) for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution in Rozzano (Milan), Italy. IBA will start to recognize the revenue of this contract in 2022.

The proton therapy solution will be installed at the Humanitas Cancer Center and includes a Proteus®ONE solution as well as a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry. The contract includes long-term operation and maintenance services to be provided by IBA. Istituto Clinico Humanitas expects to start treating patients by 2025.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35-45 million.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This deal with Humanitas reinforces our position as a global market leader in proton therapy and further highlights the increase in activity that we are seeing in Europe and at the global scale. It is the third Proteus®ONE deal secured in Italy and the fourth IBA proton therapy system sold in the country overall. Humanitas is renowned for its innovative cancer treatments, and we look forward to supporting the center in our joint mission of providing cancer patients with access to the most advanced treatment options.”

Luciano Ravera, Chief Executive Officer of Istituto Clinico Humanitas, added: “We are glad to partner with IBA to make increasingly advanced treatments available to our patients. The proton center will further enhance the services of the Humanitas Cancer Center, and in particular its radiotherapy team, which already takes care of thousands of patients from all over Italy and beyond. Proton therapy is an advanced and innovative form of radiotherapy and nowadays represents a new treatment choice for many types of cancer. Research collaborations will also benefit from this new service, enabling us to contribute to the development of international studies with the community of other proton therapy users.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Humanitas

Humanitas is a highly specialised hospital, research and teaching center, which hosts Humanitas University, an academic institute dedicated to medical sciences. Built around centers for the prevention and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune, inflammatory, and orthopedic diseases, Istituto Clinico Humanitas also operates a highly specialised Emergency Department and the Emergency Hospital 19, dedicated to the treatment of infectious diseases. Humanitas is the first Italian hospital quality-certified by Joint Commission International since 2018 as Academic Hospital, and it is accredited by Italy’s National Health Service. Appointed as an IRCCS by the Ministry of Health (an accreditation in the Italian system that acknowledges institutions focused on excellence in clinical care and research), Humanitas is an internationally well-known research center with focus on immune system-related diseases. Istituto Clinico Humanitas is the flagship of a hospital group also present in Milan, Bergamo, Turin, Catania and Castellanza (Varese).

More information can be found at : https://www.humanitas.it/

