Temporary Suspension

Oxford Technology VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Statement re Suspension

30 June 2022

Prior to a resolution to effect the commencement of the winding up of the Company (and consequently both the cancellation of the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange) that will be put to the Company's shareholders at today’s general meeting of the Company, trading in the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: GB0006640204) has now been suspended at the request of the Company.

